Texans head to Arrowhead Stadium to face Chiefs to open 2020 season

The Houston Texans will be kicking off their 2020 season by heading to Arrowhead Stadium to face off with the defending Super Bowl Champion, Kansas City Chiefs. The match up was first reported by Chicago 670 host from The Score, Danny Parkins early Thursday morning.

Multiple sources have confirmed the matchup between two of the AFC's top teams heading into the 2020 season lead by Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson

The game is set for September 10 with kickoff at 7:20 pm.

The NFL is set to release its league-wide schedule on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. central.

The Texans have been almost evenly matched up throughout their history against the Chiefs as they hold a 5-7 record against them.

The Chiefs have gotten the upper hand recently and the Super Bowl Champs most recently defeated the Texans in the divisional round of the playoffs after coming back to beat the Texans 51-31 at Arrowhead Stadium. In that game, the Texans held a 21-point lead only to see it slip away in a crushing defeat.

The Texans will visit the Chiefs at Arrowhead for the fourth time in the regular season and fifth time in head-to-head matchups.

