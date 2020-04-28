Texans help Laremy Tunsil rise above the 2016 draft night disaster

Houston, Texas- On draft night in 2016, the potential top-three pick in Laremy Tunsil saw his draft stock fall due to the infamous video of him in a gas mask posted to his Instagram. That video sent NFL front offices into reactionary mode and passed on the talented Tunsil from Ole Miss.

Sliding out of the top ten, the Miami Dolphins stopped his free fall at 13th overall.

The foul play from someone outside of Tunsil's circle caused the damage they wanted, but in the end, the talent left tackle repaired his image on and off the field.

The Houston Texans saw the opening to land Tunsil from the Dolphins, and with plenty of background work done on him by the club's college scouting director James Liipfert, there was confidence in making a move.

The Texans made Tunsil the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL last week during the draft, and it was the left tackle that proved his worth since that infamous draft night.

"It's a huge blessing," Tunsil said of landing the deal with the Texans. "Definitely coming from what happened on draft night and to be here now. They tried to bury me, and I overcame that, and I'm here now. To all those people who are actually going through adversity, never quit."

Tunsil, in his first season with the Texans, was named to his first-ever Pro-Bowl appearance in his four-year career. Appearing in 14 games for the Texans, Tunsil helped nail down the left tackle position and solidify the offensive line moving into 2020.

Leaning on the Seattle Seahawks Bobby Wager who also negotiated his own contract, Tunsil reset the offensive tackle market without an agent. Using a team of advisors, Tunsil had a strong foundation to have straight forward conversations with head coach Bill O'Brien and VP of Football Operations Jack Easterby.

"Just to be in this position and negotiate with Billy-O," Tunsil stated. "That's what I call him – it was actually fun. Him and Jack (Easterby) knew exactly what they wanted and they were being honest, and so was I, and so was me and my team, and we got the deal done."

The Texans signed Tunsil to a three-year extension worth $66 million, which has $57 million guaranteed in the contract keeping him as Deshaun Watson's left tackle.

The process of keeping Tunsil in Houston started in February, and the Texans made it clear they wanted to keep him for the near future. Tunsil has witnessed other people attempt to write the story on since draft night.

Shortly after the NFL Combine, Tunsil moved on from his agent and took over negotiations with the Texans. This time, Tunsil took care of his future without anyone but himself leading the way.

"I felt like it was time to write my own destiny," Tunsil said of representing himself. "If that makes sense, to put things in my own hands and to get it done."

Tunsil continued, "You just have to bet on yourself, and that's what I did, and I got the deal done. I'm extremely proud of myself and the team. I'm still speechless. Even though it was a couple of days ago that they made the announcement, I'm still speechless."

