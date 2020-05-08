State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Report: Texans highly interested in Ex-Saints lineman Larry Warford

Patrick D. Starr

One thing that Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien will not rest at is looking to improve their roster. With the New Orleans Saints moving on from starting offensive guard Larry Warford, the Texans are now reportedly interested in the free-agent lineman. 

Both Houston Fox26s Mark Berman and the Houston Chronicle's John McClain has reported, at the same time, that the Texans are interested in the recently released Warford. 

Warford was released to save $8.5 million against the cap after the Saints drafted Michigan center Cesar Ruiz in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. 

The three-time Pro Bowl guard, Warford is 28-years old and was in his final season of a four-year $34 million contract. He was owed $12.9 by the Saints in 2020 before they decided to part way with him on Friday.

Playing seven-seasons in the NFL, Warford was drafted in the third round (65th overall) in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. He signed with the Saints as an unrestricted free agent in 2017.

Warford opened all 101 regular-season games and six postseason contests at right guard, being named to the last three Pro Bowls. 

In 2019, Warford started 15 regular-season contests which included the NFC Wild Card Playoff vs. Minnesota.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans Charlie Heck inks his four-year rookie contract

Houston Texans offensive tackle Charlie Heck has signed his rookie deal according to multiple reports.

Patrick D. Starr

On the Board: Texans early underdogs heading into the 2020 season

The Houston Texans are underdogs on betting boards with the 2020 regular season schedule being released.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans virtual off-season has had full participation in preparation for the 2020 season

The Houston Texans are two full weeks into their virtual off-season and it has been full participation from the entire group of players.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Lonnie Johnson, Jr. fine-tuning his footwork to improve his game

Houston Texans Lonnie Johnson, Jr. is working to improve his footwork as he continues to develop as a cornerback in the NFL.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans travel to face the Detroit Lions for a Thanksgiving Day showdown

The Houston Texans will face off against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day for the second time in franchise history.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans face two AFC powerhouses to open 2020 season against the Chiefs and Ravens

The Houston Texans face two of the AFC's best in the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens to open up their 2020 regular season.

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans 2020 regular-season schedule released

The Houston Texans 2020 regular season schedule has been released with the first game taking place at Arrowhead Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pavithr Goli

Texans head to Arrowhead Stadium to face Chiefs to open 2020 season

The Houston Texans will head to face the Kansas City Chiefs in a Thursday Night Football showdown to open the 2020 regular season.

Pavithr Goli

Texans want the offense built around Deshaun Watson's decision making ability

A new look Houston Texans offense in 2020 will depend on Deshaun Watson to keep the offense balance and spread the football around to the open target.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans prepare to reopen facilities for 'Phase One' of a league-wide initiative

The Houston Texans and the rest of the NFL will start to prepare to re-open facilities in compliance with local and state protocols.

Patrick D. Starr