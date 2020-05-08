Report: Texans highly interested in Ex-Saints lineman Larry Warford

One thing that Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien will not rest at is looking to improve their roster. With the New Orleans Saints moving on from starting offensive guard Larry Warford, the Texans are now reportedly interested in the free-agent lineman.

Both Houston Fox26s Mark Berman and the Houston Chronicle's John McClain has reported, at the same time, that the Texans are interested in the recently released Warford.

Warford was released to save $8.5 million against the cap after the Saints drafted Michigan center Cesar Ruiz in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The three-time Pro Bowl guard, Warford is 28-years old and was in his final season of a four-year $34 million contract. He was owed $12.9 by the Saints in 2020 before they decided to part way with him on Friday.

Playing seven-seasons in the NFL, Warford was drafted in the third round (65th overall) in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. He signed with the Saints as an unrestricted free agent in 2017.

Warford opened all 101 regular-season games and six postseason contests at right guard, being named to the last three Pro Bowls.

In 2019, Warford started 15 regular-season contests which included the NFC Wild Card Playoff vs. Minnesota.

