Texans hold a video conference with Charlotte's edge rusher Alex Highsmith

The Houston Texans remain on the lookout for help off the edge and have conducted a video conference with Charlotte pass rusher Alex Highsmith. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texans are allowed three video conferences a week lasting up to an hour with draft eligible prospects.

With the Texans attempting to bolster their pass rush and more importantly their outside linebacker position, Highsmith fits both of those needs.

As a senior, Highsmith finished among the top five nationally with 21.5 tackles for loss, 14.0 sacks with 75 total tackle in 13 starts.

In 2018, Highsmith put himself on NFL radars with a 49ers single-season school record, at the time with 17.5 tackles for a loss. He started all 12 games had 60 total tackles with 3.0 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Appearing in 48 games over four seasons, Hightower had 185 total tackles, 46.0 tackles for loss, 20.0 sacks, five pass deflections, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

Highsmith is expected to be a late day two prospect which gives the Texans a chance to have a real possibility to select him.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here