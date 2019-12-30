Texans Host The Bills In Wild Card Saturday Showdown

Houston, Texas- The Buffalo Bills will now travel to NRG Stadium to face the Houston Texans in the Wildcard Round of the AFC playoffs. Texans will host a Wild Card Round game against the Bills on Saturday, January 4 at 3:35 p.m. CT on ESPN/ABC.

With the Texans shifting gears to the postseason, head coach Bill O'Brien gave quick thoughts on the Bills.

“I haven't really gotten all the way into them yet," O'Brien said of the Bills. "I've seen some games throughout the year. They're just very well coached. They're very disciplined, very smart. They don't beat themselves, and they're tough, very, very tough. It's going to be a big challenge.”

The Texans had an outside chance of moving up in the AFC seedings if the Chargers beat the Chiefs, but that was all for not. O'Brien played it safe in the final game of the season, resting key players in their game against the Tennessee Titans.

Making sure they are as close to healthy heading into their game with the Bills. Health was a priority for the Texans.

“I just feel like we always try to make decisions in the best interests of the team," O'Brien said of resting key players. "Basically, once we were getting closer to the beginning of the game, it was pretty obvious that our seeding wasn't going to change. So we decided to do those things in the best interests of the team.”

The Bills are coming to NRG Stadium, and since the bye week, they have gone six and five, posting a 10-5 record finishing second in the AFC East.

“Yeah, we'll get a tough team," O'Brien continued of the Bills. "We'll get a team that works hard. We'll get a tough team. We've got to limit our mistakes. We've got to take care of the ball on offense. We've got to limit our penalties. We've got to continue to cover kicks well. Yeah, we just need to make sure we limit our mistakes, no doubt about that.”

The Texans are entering the playoffs 1-3 all-time under O'Brien with their last win coming against the Oakland Raiders in 2016. O'Brien feels confident in the 2019 Texans to show up against the Bills.

“There's a lot of things I feel good about," O'Brien said of this year's team. "I feel good about a lot of things. I wouldn't list them. I just think we've got a good football team that's excited about getting going.”

All Time Texans vs Bills

10.13.2002 Texans 24 - Bills 31

11.16.2003 Texans 12 - Bills 10

9.11.2005 Texans 7 - Bills 22

11.19.2006 Texans 21 - Bills 24

11.1.2009 Texans 31 - Bills 10

11.4.2009 Texans 21 - Bills 9

9.28.2014 Texans 23 - Bills 17

12.6.2015 Texans 24 - Bills 31

10.14.2018 Texans 20 - Bills 13

