Texans’ Improved Defense? Houston Still Has Ways To Go

Tom Brady walked in the NRG Stadium and showed why he is still the G.O.A.T.

HOUSTON -- It would be hard to deny the impact new Houston Texans' defensive coordinator Lovie Smith has made on his unit. He’s preacher of getting takeaways, and that has been Houston's strength this offseason.

Last year in a 16-game season, the Texans recorded nine total takeaways. In three preseason games, they recorded 10.

Of course, context plays a role here. Houston didn't force Aaron Rodgers to fumble in Green Bay. Dak Prescott was not the Dallas QB throwing three interceptions at AT&T Stadium.

And Tom Brady? Outside of the opening drive, he showed fans at NRG Stadium why he is the G.O.A.T. and then some. It was the start of what would be a 23-16 victory for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the final dress rehearsal before the start of a new season.

So yes, Houston's defense still has work to do before Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars arrive on September 12.

The Buccaneers' offense that took down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs last February in the Super Bowl struggled to begin Saturday's festivities. Wide receiver Antonio Brown was credited with a false start. Running back Ronald Jones was stuffed behind the line of scrimmage or a loss.

Meanwhile, Brady looked off. He looked like a 44-year-old. Two terrible incompletions led to a smile of Smith's face.

That would fade as fast as the scoreless game.

Brady's second drive was sharp. He went a perfect 6 of 6 passing for 91 yards, connecting with Pro Bowl target Chris Godwin for a 24-yard touchdown.

The next drive? Same result.

Brady found Godwin for a 32-yard pickup before back-to-back completions to Brown for 10-plus yards. After eight plays and 93 yards, Jones high-stepped into the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown.

Brady made it look easy against the Texans' defense. Then again, Houston isn't prepping to play the seven-time Super Bowl winner every Sunday afternoon. Instead, they must prepare for Lawrence, Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold come September.

Of course, those are challenges enough.

Not all should be lost for the Texans' defense as roster cuts loom. Defensive end Charles Omenihu recorded his third summer sack with a 10-yard loss on Buccaneers backup QB Blaine Gabbert. Fellow lineman Jacob Martin had his second sack in the third quarter.

Despite being the team's final pick last April, rookie defensive tackle Roy Lopez continues to make the case for more snaps. In the fourth quarter, he completed the preseason hat trick with his third sack. That goes along with seven pressures in three weeks.

Again, context matters. Lopez's sacks have come against Kurt Benkert, Ben DiNucci and rookie Kyle Trask.

The Texans' defense is the club’s strength. Maybe that, plus the rushing attack from a five-man group, could bring success to NRG Stadium by season's end.

