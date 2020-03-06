Texans in attendance at Auburn's Pro Day

State of The Texans
Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans and the rest of the NFL organizations were in attendance at Auburn's Pro day on Friday. There were eighteen potential prospects working out or available for teams to get a closer look at during the day. 

Auburn's 2020 Pro Day Participants 

  • DL, Derrick Brown
  • WR, Sal Cannella
  • Nick Coe
  • DL, Marlon Davidson
  • CB, Javaris Davis
  • DB, Jeremiah Dinson
  • OL, Jack Driscoll
  • OL, Marquel Harrell
  • WR, Will Hastings
  • OL, Mike Horton
  • CB, Noah Igbionghene
  • RB, Kam Martin
  • FB, Spencer Nigh
  • P, Arryn Siposs
  • DB, Daniel Thomas
  • DE, Gary Walker
  • OG, Prince Tega Wanogho
  • H-Back, Jay Jay Wilson

The Texans talked to offensive guard Prince Tega Wanogho at the NFL Combine in an informal setting. Wanogho did not work out at the NFL Combine or at Auburn's Pro Day due to a right knee scope. He is set to have his own personal pro day in April for teams to see him workout due to missing the last two opportunities. 

There were 84 total scouts in attendance from NFL teams and the CFL included. 

Texans Keke Coutee putting in work this off-season with Dez Bryant

Houston Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee and fellow Lufkin high school Alum Dez Bryant are getting to work this off-season preparing for the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans take in Northern Illinois Pro Day

The Houston Texans sent scouts to check in on the Northern Illinois Huskies' pro day in DeKalb, Illinois.

Patrick D. Starr

Warren Moon likes the change at play-caller for Deshaun Watson and the Texans

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon likes the move of offensive coordinator Tim Kelly to calling plays for the Houston Texans in 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

Jon Weeks and Texans to agree on a new contract when league year arrives

Houston Texans long snapper Jon Weeks is expected to land a new contract with the team when the new league year arrives on March 18th.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Mike Adams retires from the NFL after 16-seasons

Houston Texans' safety Mike Adams announced his retirement on Good Morning Football ending his 16-year football career.

Patrick D. Starr

DeAndre Hopkins calling for a 'Reunion' with Sammy Watkins on the Texans

Houston Texans wide receiver Deandre Hopkins is working hard to reunite with former Clemson teammate and potential Kansas City Chiefs' cap casualty wide receiver, Sammy Watkins.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Laremy Tunsil seeking new representation to land a contract extension

Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil has moved on from CAA and now looking for a new agency to represent him in contract negotiations.

Patrick D. Starr

Report: Texans one of the multiple teams interested in Broncos Chris Harris, Jr.

Signs are pointing to the Houston Texans being one of the multiple teams interested in upcoming unrestricted free agent from the Denver Broncos, cornerback Chris Harris, Jr.

Patrick D. Starr

Boise State's Curtis Weaver Meets with the Texans at the NFL Combine

Boise State pass rusher Curtis Weaver met with the Houston Texans the NFL Combine.

Patrick D. Starr

The Rundown: Five Free Agents the Texans Need to Bring Back for 2020

Jahleel Addae is one of the five unrestricted free agents that the Houston Texans need to bring back for the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr