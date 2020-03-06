Texans in attendance at Auburn's Pro Day

The Houston Texans and the rest of the NFL organizations were in attendance at Auburn's Pro day on Friday. There were eighteen potential prospects working out or available for teams to get a closer look at during the day.

Auburn's 2020 Pro Day Participants

DL, Derrick Brown

WR, Sal Cannella

Nick Coe

DL, Marlon Davidson

CB, Javaris Davis

DB, Jeremiah Dinson

OL, Jack Driscoll

OL, Marquel Harrell

WR, Will Hastings

OL, Mike Horton

CB, Noah Igbionghene

RB, Kam Martin

FB, Spencer Nigh

P, Arryn Siposs

DB, Daniel Thomas

DE, Gary Walker

OG, Prince Tega Wanogho

H-Back, Jay Jay Wilson

The Texans talked to offensive guard Prince Tega Wanogho at the NFL Combine in an informal setting. Wanogho did not work out at the NFL Combine or at Auburn's Pro Day due to a right knee scope. He is set to have his own personal pro day in April for teams to see him workout due to missing the last two opportunities.

There were 84 total scouts in attendance from NFL teams and the CFL included.

