Texans Inactives: One Key Player Missing Thanksgiving Game

CodyStoots

The Houston Texans announced their inactive players ahead of their Thanksgiving game with the Detroit Lions. 

Cullen Gillaspia, Fullback

Josh McCown, Quarterback

Kenny Stills, Wide Receiver

Isaiah Coulter, Wide Receiver

Charlie Heck, Offensive Lineman

Nate Orchard, Defensive End

Kenny Stills is the most notable inactive player for the Texans. A quad injury suffered in the win over the Patriots has him missing this game. With him being down for the day Steven Mitchell is the backup behind Will Fuller and Brandin Cooks. Mitchell was a practice squad elevation for this game and played late in the year last year for the Texans. Rookie Isaiah Coulter continues to wait to make his NFL debut. 

Josh McCown hasn't been active yet and isn't expected to travel to road games. He also missed some practice with a non-COVID illness this week.  

Charlie Heck is back inactive after making his NFL debut last week. Laremy Tunsil's return has the rookie from North Carolina back on the bench. 

Fullback Cullen Gillaspia is down with an injury to his back. He was primarily used on special teams. 

Nate Orchard is depth on the outside but with Whitney Mercilus, Jacob Martin, and Jonathan Greenard all healthy and his newness to the team he takes a seat again this week. 

Overall the Texans are down just one player who is an essential part of their depth chart with the Stills injury. Houston is ready to take on the Lions for Thanksgiving. 

