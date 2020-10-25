HOUSTON - The Houston Texans announced their inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 7 matchup with the Green Bay Packers from NRG Stadium in Houston.

Jordan Akins, Tight End

Peter Kalambayi, Linebacker

John Reid, Cornerback

Charlie Heck, Tackle

Keke Coutee, Wide Reciever

Jordan Akins is likely back after the bye week. The Texans are being careful with his ankle injury. He has now missed three games between the concussion and the ankle still bothering him. Darren Fells will get the go in his absence. Fells has played well with Akins out. He's hauled in eight catches for 142 yards and two scores the past two games. Pharoh Brown should again get light work as the backup to Fells.

Keke Coutee has only played in the Baltimore game and is still stuck as a healthy scratch. Last week Romeo Crennel said sometimes players like Coutee must wait their turn. With Randall Cobb at slot wide receiver and DeAndre Carter still getting chances at kick returner Coutee's wait continues.

Charlie Heck remains inactive as has become normal for the Texans.

Peter Kalambayi is out again. He was the only defender to appear on Friday's injury report with a designation for this game. His hamstring is bothering him.

John Reid is shown the bench this week in favor of Cornell Armstrong. Armstrong had previously been a healthy scratch. This is a bit surprising as Reid had seen a decent amount of opportunity this year. Armstrong is slightly bigger than Reid so that could be the desire for the matchup against Green Bay.

The Packers are without two-star players as tackle David Bakhtiari will miss this game. Running back Aaron Jones will miss the game as well. J.J. Watt dominated the backup left tackle for the Titans last week. Jamaal Williams will fill in for Jones and is more than capable of success against the shaky run defense of the Texans.