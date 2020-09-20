SI.com
Texans Daily
Texans Inactives: Six Listed For Week 2 vs Ravens

Anthony R Wood

Just hours out of Houston's Week 2 game hosting the Baltimore Ravens and the Texans have announced their six inactive players. 

Inactive

Duke Johnson, RB

Cornell Armstrong, CB

Jonathan Greenard, OLB

Peter Kalambayi, LB

Charlie Heck, OT

Pharaoh Brown, TE

No surprises on offense with Johnson recovering from a sprained ankle and Heck a rookie backup who was also inactive last week against the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Recently promoted running back C.J. Prosise will be active for his first Texans game today backing up David Johnson and Buddy Howell. The former Seattle Seahawks rusher has a good shot at some reps on Sunday.

Brown was only activated this week after the Texans placed fellow tight end, Kahale Warring, on IR. As a result, Houston will be relying on Darren Fells and Jordan Akins at the position this week.

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks who was listed as questionable leading up to today's game is active, as is fellow receiver Keke Coutee who is set to make his first appearance of the 2020 season.

There is a slight surprise on defense. Third-round rookie outside linebacker has been a full participant all week as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury. However, given that he has been training all week and Kalambayi is out it is a slight surprise to not see Greenard active.

This does mean fellow linebacker and team captain Dylan Cole will make his season debut, a key contributor on special teams, and strong backup on defense.

Cornerback Armstrong was inactive in Week 1 and remains so against the Ravens.

