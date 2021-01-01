Texans Injury Report: Big Change Ahead for Offense?

With the Tennessee Titans looking to crown themselves AFC South champions, the Houston Texans have themselves an opportunity not only to win, but in doing so to rain on Tennessee's parade.

As the Houston Texans look to end their torrid season on a high note, it appears they may have to do so without a number of key contributors on offense as they prepare for the Tennessee Titans.

Did Not Participate

Laremy Tunsil, LT (Ankle)

Brent Qvale, LG (Concussion)

Limited

Phillip Gaines, CB (Knee)

Duke Johnson, RB (Neck)

Keke Coutee, WR (Foot)

The inclusions of Tunsil and Qvale are not surprising given that both left last week's 37-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals injured. Naturally, missing one side of your offensive line is not ideal regardless of the week, but quarterback Deshaun Watson should take some comfort in knowing that Max Scharping, Roderick Johnson, and Charlie Heck all performed well when called upon against Cincy.

Running back Johnson has missed the last two games, but thankfully his namesake David has had his two best games of the season in his absence. His injury has also allowed Buddy Howell and Scottie Phillips to step in and show some promise, which can only be beneficial in the long run as the new general manager and head coach decide who to hold onto upon their arrivals.

The biggest concern is arguably wideout Coutee. While ball security continues to be an issue, with so few experienced receivers left on the active roster they will not want to lose yet another.

However, perhaps his injury could be the catalyst for rookie Isaiah Coulter to finally record his first reception.

Meanwhile, looking to Tennessee and there was a big name added to their injury report on Thursday. Running back Derrick Henry was listed as limited while wide receivers A.J. Brown and Corey Davis were both upgraded from non to full participants.

Did Not Participate

Tye Smith, CB (Not injury related)

Derick Roberson, OLB (Hamstring)

Dennis Kelly, RT (Knee)

Khari Blasingame, FB (Ankle)

Limited

Daren Bates, LB (Hip)

Ben Jones, C (Ankle)

Rodger Saffold, LG (Toe)

Derrick Henry, RB (Not injury related)

Full

Adoree’ Jackson, CB (Knee)

Jeffery Simmons, DL (Knee)

A.J. Brown, WR (Ankle)

Corey Davis, WR (Not injury related)

The Houston Texans will look to rain on the Tennessee Titans' parade on Sunday, January 3rd at 3:25 PM central time.