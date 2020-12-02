Texans Injury Report: Which Key Offensive Playmaker Is Set to Return?

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans have plenty of moving parts ahead of their NFL Week 13 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

David Johnson is returning to practice at running back for the Texans. The team activated his 21-day practice window ahead of a potential return from injured reserve. Linebacker Kyle Emmanual also had his window activated as well.

Johnson's season had been a disappointment prior to his concussion against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Duke Johnson hasn't exactly lit it up in his absence. With the practice window activated, he can be moved to the active roster at any time. The running backs have been more involved in the passing game recently, a specialty of David Johnson.

READ MORE: Coach Search: Why Texans Job Opening Is No. 1

READ MORE: Suspension-Stripped Texans Still ‘Have Enough’ to Win

Based on the fact David Johnson getting cut would save the team about $2 million this offseason it isn't out of the question he maybe shouldn't come back this year. The reps could be better used for a handful of potential 2021 Texans players.

With Will Fuller and Bradley Roby getting suspended the Texans opened up a couple of roster spots.

Tuesday the Texans added defensive tackle Andrew Brown to the active roster. He had been on the Exempt/Commissioner Permission list while he underwent his intake to the team.

Corey Liuget was added to the active roster from the practice squad. He had been up on a couple of game days this season and has a sack this year for the Texans.

READ MORE: Deshaun On Fuller: 'Make Sure We Get Him Back' In 2021

READ MORE: Andre Johnson On Texans Offense Without Fuller

Houston added a couple of practice squad players at positions of need. J'Mon Moore is a wide receiver who played in college at Missouri. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 draft by the Packers and spent parts of the past two seasons with the Browns. He is from Missouri City, TX near Houston, and went to Elkins High School.

Manny Patterson is a rookie defensive back who played in college at Maine.

The team had some new names appear on Wednesday's injury report.

Did Not Participate

Ross Blacklock, DT (Illness)

Cullen Gillaspia, FB (Back)

C.J. Prosise, RB (Illness)

Limited

Bryan Anger, P (Right Quad)

Lonnie Johnson, Safety (Knee)

Considering the team has two new defensive tackles, Ross Blacklock could be in line to miss the game on Sunday. At the very least, he could be limited ahead of the game.

Blacklock needs all the work he can get so missing a game would be a significant blow to his development.

Cullen Gillaspia has been dealing with this back injury for a couple of weeks. He was used sparingly even when he was healthy.

C.J. Prosise is the team's kick returner and backup running back right now. He could move back down the running back depth chart if David Johnson is active come Sunday.

Bryan Anger has been on the injury report the past few weeks but has played through it.

Lonnie Johnson's knee is a new injury. It is something to watch as he has started to settle into the safe position.