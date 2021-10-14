Texans Injury Update: Britt, Brown, Ingram

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans veteran center Justin Britt didn't practice for the second day in a row due to a knee injury.

Britt has experienced some swelling in his knee since the Texans' loss Sunday to the New England Patriots, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Britt missed all of last season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in 2019 and being released by the Seattle Seahawks.

A free agent for the entire season last year, going unsigned by the Green Bay Packers following a tryout, Britt signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Texans this offseason.

Britt has started every game this season. If Britt can't go Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, the Texans are expected to start offensive guard Justin McCray at center.

Meanwhile, starting tight end Pharaoh Brown returned to practice after being held out Wednesday due to a shoulder injury.

Veteran running back Mark Ingram was dressed out for practice, but didn't have his helmet on and was watching individual drills. Ingram, 31, wasn't listed on the injury report Wednesday and could be getting a veteran's day of rest.

Now, the injury-depleted Texans are off to a 1-4 start and are mired in a four-game losing streak.

As painful as the losing has been heading into a key AFC South road game Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, Justin Reid said the feeling around the team is entirely different on a veteran-laden roster that includes a lot of older, established players. What hasn't ensued: finger-pointing.

Said Reid: “The guys that are still here from last year, we know what that looks like when the locker room starts to fall apart. Right now at this point this year and where it was last year, it’s completely different stories. The locker room has definitely held together much more closely this year, and we’ve just got to keep plugging away and have it show up on Sunday.”