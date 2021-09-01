Texans Injury Update: When Will New WR Play?

HOUSTON -- Texans veteran wide receiver Anthony Miller is expected to return this season, according to general manager Nick Caserio.

While Caserio didn't outline a time table for when the former Chicago Bears second-round draft pick will play again, he was optimistic that it's a matter of when, not if Miller returns after dislocating his right shoulder in a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

"He's making progress," Caserio said Wednesday during a press conference at NRG Stadium. "He's day-to-day. I would expect him to play at some point this season. I think that's fair.'

Miller didn't sustain any structural damage when he suffered a slightly dislocation of his right shoulder after undergoing an MRI exam, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

Miller could return as soon as the first or second regular-season game. He previously underwent surgeries on his left shoulder while playing for the Bears after experiencing dislocations.

Traded to the Texans along with a 2022 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick the day before players reported to training camp, Miller is entering the final year of his four-year, $5.353 million rookie contract that includes a $1.21 million base salary this season.

"It's unfortunate," Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor said previously about Miller's injury. "Anytime a guy gets injured, obviously it's the nature of the business that we play. He's a very talented receiver. We're definitely going to miss him on the field. It's another opportunity for guys in the wide receiver room to step up and make those plays. I wish him a speedy recovery. I know he's disappointed about the injury. It's more important that he heals and makes a 100 percent recovery."

Miller was linked to multiple trade rumors throughout the offseason after catching 134 career passes for 1,564 yards and 11 touchdowns during his time with the Bears before being traded to the Texans.

After catching seven touchdowns as a rookie, Miller combined for just four touchdowns over the past two seasons. He caught two passes for 15 yards on three targets before getting hurt.

"Ant is an explosive guy, he makes plays for us," wide receiver Chris Conley said. "We hope he's well, but it's kind of a next man up kind of room.