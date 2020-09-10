Texans Injury Update: 'Optimism' On Brandin Cooks Vs. Chiefs

Even after their controversial offseason trade away of All-Pro star DeAndre Hopkins, the Houston Texans feel good about their quality and quantity at wide receiver - but that "feel-good'' is now a "game-time decision'' for Brandin Cooks and his hoped-for participation in the Thursday night NFL season-opening game at the defending Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs.

On Monday, Cook was listed as "limited'' with his quad injury - meaning that Tuesday was a downgrade of sorts.

But now, on the morning of the Thursday nighter, NFL Network reports some "optimism'' on Cooks, noting that he'll be a "true game-time decision'' as he tests his health before the 90-minute mark prior to kickoff to determine his ability to go.

READ MORE: Hopkins Gets Huge Cardinals Payday; Does It Justify Texans Trade?

Hopkins was in the news Tuesday, too, as he signed his huge contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals. The Texans' thoughts at wide receiver in the wake of his departure? Cooks is a big part of those thoughts, as he was an April trade acquisition from the Los Angeles Rams.

But depending on Cooks’ availability for Thursday, the Texans can still rely on Will Fuller V as the No. 1 target, newcomer veteran Randall Cobb as the slot guy and Kenny Stills as the third of their top three receivers.

READ MORE: Conley To IR; Texans Next Man Up - Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Meanwhile, fullback Cullen Gillaspia (hamstring) and outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard (ankle) spent most of the week limited, and cornerbacks Phillip Gaines (hamstring) and Lonnie Johnson Jr. (hip) were full participants by midweek after having been limited previously.