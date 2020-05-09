The Rundown: Texans interest in Larry Warford should be about improving their depth

With reports that the Houston Texans are interested in recently released New Orleans Saints offensive guard, Larry Warford, it is an interesting choice by head coach Bill O'Brien.

The Texans are set to return their entire offensive line in 2020, and with Warford a right guard, sights are set on current starter Zach Fulton. Fulton is in the last year of his current contract slated to make $7 million, but that has zero guaranteed money in his deal.

Warford was released to save $8.5 million against the cap after the Saints drafted Michigan center Cesar Ruiz in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Saints owed him $12.9 million in 2020 before they decided to part way with him on Friday.

The three-time Pro Bowl guard, Warford is 28-years old and was in his final season of a four-year $34 million contract.

With Warford released from the Saints, we talked to SI.com's Kyle Mosley from the Saints New Network on what he saw over the years and what led to the release fo, Warford.

Saints News Network on Larry Warford

Warford's release was a combination of three reasons for the Saints.

1. His 2020 total compensation was close to $12.9M. By releasing Warford, New Orleans opened $7.750 million of cap space to use in signing more free agents and the rookies.

2. In 2019, his weight increased, but his overall production at guard slipped. Although he was a replacement at the position for the Pro Bowl, Warford had three problematic games last season.

He allowed DT Aaron Donald to rush QB Drew Brees, hit his hand, and snap Brees' right thumb ligament.

After the bye, the Atlanta Falcons used speed rushers to create havoc on Brees, and the Saints lost in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The NFC Wild Card Playoff lost. Minnesota employed the same strategy as Atlanta, and Warford could not maintain his blocks. This caused erratic play from Brees in the pocket early in the contest.

3. New Orleans drafted C/G Cesar Ruiz from the University of Michigan. When Sean Payton told us in the media Ruiz was drafted to start and not sit the bench, you knew Warford's days were numbered. Either Ruiz or last year's rookie sensation from Texas A & M, Erick McCoy, will play the guard position in 2020. The Saints still have G Nick Easton available. He's most likely to serve as a backup.

With interest in Warford, there are teams circling along with the Texans to find out more about the ex-Saints guard. The Chicago Bears have also expressed interest in Warford.

How would Warford fit with the Texans if they found a way to sign him? Here is a look at the options the Texans could opt for Warford.

Options for the Texans with Warford

A Clean Switch

The Texans could move on from Fulton if they can sign Warford for a market value contract. There will be some thoughts on what Warford will be looking for contract wise after being released set to make $12.9 million.

If the Texans find common ground with Warford, they could move out Fulton, with zero dead money and retain the $7 million in cap room, and insert Warford as the starting right guard.

The issue then would be catching Warford up to speed on the offense in a "virtual" offseason, but being a veteran player, the hope would be he has enough experience to understand the offensive scheme the Texans are putting together for the 2020 season.

Is there an advantage of Warford versus Fulton?

The clear advantage is Warford in the run game is much better clearing lanes to open up holes. That is not in doubt.

Where is a possible issue for Warford? In the passing game.

Warford is coming from an offense that had Drew Brees, who built his game of quick decisions and throws. That is something that Deshaun Watson is still working on, but some of Watson's best plays come from extending plays.

That means less time to pass block with the Saints compared to the Texans.

Brees averaged a throw time in 2019 of 2.57 seconds while Watson averaged 2.82 seconds.

Extended Stats

Fulton: 699 pass snaps | 1 sack | 1 quarterback hit | 28 pressures | 30 total pressures

Warford: 644 pass snaps | 3 sacks | 6 quarterback hits | 23 hurries | 32 total pressures

Strength in Numbers

The move might be for the Texans to keep Zach Fulton and bring in Warford for competition with Fulton for the starting guard position. Fulton is set to be a free agent at the end of the season, and if they land Warford to a multi-year deal, they would have their replacement at right guard on the roster for the 2021 season.

Fulton has the versatility to play center and both guard positions if needed, which is a plus for the offensive line.

How would the Texans clear space if needed? They would look to Senio Kelemete and Greg Mancz.

If the Texans moved on from Kelemete, they could clear up around $2,781,250 million in cap space and Mancz $2,140,625. With a shortage of offensive lineman around the league, especially ones with experience, Kelemete and Mancz could have some value.

Having Warford and Fulton with newly signed offensive lineman Brent Qvale could be a significant upgrade in depth over Kelemete and Mancz.

The Texans theme under the general manager lense of O'Brien is to have a roster that competes and checks under every nook and cranny for capable players. Warford would no doubt improve the depth of their offensive guards and push Fulton to win his role if they found a way to sign the veteran guard.

There are options for the Texans, but a potential addition of Warford should not mean the end for Fulton.

