Texans Isaiah Coulter eager to prove the Texans right by selecting him in the NFL Draft

Houston, Texas- After remaking the wide receiver group for the 2020 season, the Houston Texans did not stop there when the NFL Draft rolled around. On day three, the Texans selected Rhode Island wide receiver, Isaiah Coulter. Coulter was the first URI player drafted in 34 years since the Dallas Cowboys selected offensive lineman Bob White.

The Texans changed their plan heading into the draft due to restrictions put in place due to COVID-19 travel restrictions implemented cutting off face to face interviews.

Fortunately for the Texans, they were able to meet with Coulter at the NFL Combine and keep in contact with the big play receiver from Rhode Island. With NFL teams allowed to have face-time interviews, three per week, Coulter kept in contact with the Texans during the draft process.

"Those guys, they kept in contact with me throughout the draft process," Coulter said of the Texans. "I met with them at the combine, and I had FaceTime calls with them as well. It was great. Great chemistry, and I just felt like it's a great fit, us two being paired up together."

Coulter's big-play ability helped put him on the Texans radar, producing 13 receptions of 20+ yards, which resulted in five touchdowns. He also became only the seventh player in URI history to have over 1,000 yards receiving in a single season (72-1,039-8-14.4).

Meeting with head coach Bill O'Brien and wide receiver coach John Perry, Coulter was impressed with the two coaches. After being selected. Coulter talked to both O'Brien and Perry, and they expressed how ready they were to get him to Houston.

More than anything, Coutler does not want to let the two down for drafting him.

"Great guys. Really eager to have me and work with me, just trying to get me up to speed with those guys at that level. I would say I'm just grateful for the opportunity. I thank those guys. It's just great right now. I can't even describe it, but I appreciate those guys for believing in me and seeing something in me. I hope to make those guys proud."

The 2020 season is lining up to be a "redshirt" season due to a shortened off-season and veteran wide receivers in front of him on the depth chart in Will Fuller V, Kenny Stills, Brandin Cooks, and Randall Cobb.

Coutler already understands that he has plenty to learn as a rookie, and it might start on special teams, but he is buying into what the Texans want him to do for the team.

"I'm just coming in ready to work," Coulter explained. "I'm hungry, eager to just learn. I just want to help any way I can, whether that's on special teams or a role in the receiving room. I'm just trying to help those guys out and help them get to where they want to be at."

