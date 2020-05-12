Texans Isaiah Coulter embracing the small school jump to the NFL

Houston Texans wide receiver Isaiah Coulter arrives from Rhode Island with the small school label tagged on him. Considered an intriguing prospect due to his physical skills, Coulter is not afraid of expectations and questions that come with the leap for an FCS school playing in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Arriving from a small school like Rhode Island and despite making a name for himself there, Coulter found a way to being selected late in the fifth round in a loaded wide receiver draft class.

The new Texans development wide receiver in Coulter is confident in his ability to become a difference-maker when his time comes.

"I feel like I'll handle it great," Coulter said of the jump to the NFL. "I play with a chip on my shoulder. I'm ready to just come in and help any way I can."

Coulter is not concerned about being a small school player and how they will change his development track with the Texans. The rookie wide receiver feels he is ready to play the way he knows he can.

"I know I'm coming from a smaller school and all," Coulter explained. "I'm just ready to play. I feel like once you get on that level, you've got to prove yourself at that point. So, I'm just trying to prove myself and put my best foot forward."

Coulter showed he could handle better competition, and in his lone game against an FBS school in 2019, he lit up Virginia Tech for one of his best days of the season.

During the game against the Hokies, Coulter recorded nine receptions and 152 yards showing that he had real talent putting him on NFL radars.

When asked if he took his game "up a notch" against better opposition, Coulter emphasized the importance of taking advantage of the opportunities that were in front of him.

"You've got to get up for games like those," Coulter explained. "especially coming from the conference that I came from, you don't really get a chance to play a lot of those bigger schools."

While producing 13 receptions of 20+ yards, which resulted in five touchdowns, Coulter became only the seventh player in URI history to have over 1,000 yards receiving in a single season (72-1,039-8-14.4)

"Just embracing the opportunity and proving yourself. Everybody can play at any level, I feel like. If you get your chance, I feel like you've got to take advantage of it. I was just trying to take advantage of my opportunity and show them that I could play a little bit."

