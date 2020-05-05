Texans J.J. Watt can't get enough of The Great British Bake Off

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has been quarantined to his home in Wisconsin working out and preparing for the 2020 season. Watt sat down with SI.com's Jimmy Traina to discuss multiple topics, and it included some of the finer things in life.

Like, what is Watt watching to pass the time?

On his downtime, while he and Kealia, his wife, are not training or splitting the cooking duties, they are looking for new shows to dive into to pass the time.

Watt has jumped into ESPN's Last Dance ten-part series and called it to this point, "a joy to watch it."

Watt also divulged to Traina what has been on his watch list.

"We kind of ran through all the episodes of Chopped," Watt continued. "Everybody's watched Guy Fieri's Flavortown at one point or another in their lives. I watch a lot of HGTV as well. Big Chip and Joanna fan. Love Fixer Upper and excited to see what they do with their new network as well."

Where has Watt found his favorite show for the quarantine?

"But the best thing I've seen personally is The Great British Bake Off," Watt explained. "I really enjoy it. I never thought I would say that, but I thoroughly enjoy The Great British Bake Off."

The BBC masterpiece is a ten-week baking competition that takes place in the United Kingdom with seasons on Netflix. Hosted originally with top bakers Paul Hollywood and Merry Berry, the show made its mark. Prue Leith later replaced Berry, but Watt has been active on Twitter, giving his feedback on the show.

Watt gave his reasoning on why he enjoyed what The Great British Bake Off offered.

"It's very lighthearted," Watt explained. "It's very uplifting and positive, you know, different than reality shows here in America. The reality shows over here are all about drama and all about creating tension points and fights and things like that."

Watt continued, "The Great British Bake Off is so simple, and it's the exact opposite. They don't want the drama. All they want to show is literally baking, which I mean, it's good food you get to watch on TV, but then the contestants literally root for each other, and they cry when one of them leaves."

Everyone understands Watt looks for the positives in everything he does, and throughout the course of his career, he had done precisely that. From his injuries to down games, Watt has always remained positive, and that is what he appreciates the most about the show.

"It's all about positivity," Watt said of the show. "You just get a positive feeling watching."

