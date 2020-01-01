State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Texans J.J. Watt Cuts it Loose In His First Full Contact Practice

Patrick D. Starr

Houston, Texas- The Houston Texans continue their work to prepare for the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card game on Saturday at NRG Stadium. The Texans took the practice field in full pads, and it allowed defensive end, J.J. Watt, to cut it loose for the first time in a while to gauge where he was on his return to game action. 

Watt discussed his day on the practice field. 

"I think today was a good day for me," Watt said of being in pads on Wednesday on the practice field. "I mean, today was my first day in pads. We were in pads out there on the field, and I felt it was good." 

With an extended absence from the field, Watt had to cut it loose in full contact situations to see where he was at in preparation for Saturday. It was just not a physical test for Watt, but mentally Watt wanted to be in the right place to know he could perform on the field. 

"I went through a lot of tests that I wanted to go through personally," Watt continued. "Just mentally, you know when you come back, you got to go through some tests mentally to make sure that you can do the things you want to do, and today was a really good day for that. I felt really good out there, did a whole bunch of different stuff to try and simulate what's going to happen in the game, and felt very good and all those things. So I'm very pleased with where it is at."

Going through everything he needed to accomplish from a positional standpoint, Watt is happy with the results from his day of work on the field. 

"It feels great," Watt said of getting back to work. "Felt like football, felt like it was supposed to feel. Felt great to be out there to be hitting pads. To be working on all the things I wanted to work on, bull rush, tackle, pass rush moves. Everything I wanted to do, it feels good. Feels like I am at home.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bills Kevin Johnson is Controlling His Emotions to Face His Former Team in the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

Buffalo Bills cornerback Kevin Johnson is returning to face the Houston Texans on Saturday in hopes of ending their season.

Texans Deshaun Watson Looking To Bounce Back In The Playoffs

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans Deshaun Watson has an opportunity for redemption in his second playoff appearance for career on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills.

Texans Laremy Tunsil Excited To Get Back to The Post Season

Patrick D. Starr

Laremy Tunsil is excited to get back to the playoffs and helping the Houston Texans get back to the post season.

Podcast Episode 4.33: Texans Prepare for Wild Card Weekend Against the Bills

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans fell in week 17 but their focus is on the Wild Card match-up with the Buffalo Bills.

Laremy Tunsil Had "Chills" Listening to J.J. Watt Talk to The Texans

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans J.J. Watt talked to the team in preparation for Saturday's game against the Buffalo Bills and Laremy Tunsil is glad he is back playing.

The Return of J.J. Watt Has The Bills Attention

Patrick D. Starr

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott has been keeping an eye on the status of J.J. Watt heading into their Wild Card matchup with the Houston Texans.

Texans Will Have To Get Creative To Replace Tashaun Gipson For the Wild Card Round

Patrick D. Starr

With the Houston Texans placing safety Tashuan Gipson on the injured reserve, the defense will have to find a way to replace the veteran presence.

J.J. Watt Activated to The Texans 53-Man Roster for The Playoffs

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have activated defensive end J.J. Watt to the active roster in preparation for their Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills.

Back Injury Lands Texans Tashaun Gipson on The Injured Reserve

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have placed starting safety Tashuan Gipson on the injured reserve to make room for defensive end J.J. Watt

Texans Bill O'Brien Is Not Interested In the Bills and Oilers Ghosts of The Past

Patrick D. Starr

Head coach Bill O'Brien is worried about the Houston Texans facing the Buffalo Bills and not the Oilers and their game that occurred in 1993.