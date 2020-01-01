Texans J.J. Watt Cuts it Loose In His First Full Contact Practice

Houston, Texas- The Houston Texans continue their work to prepare for the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card game on Saturday at NRG Stadium. The Texans took the practice field in full pads, and it allowed defensive end, J.J. Watt, to cut it loose for the first time in a while to gauge where he was on his return to game action.

Watt discussed his day on the practice field.

"I think today was a good day for me," Watt said of being in pads on Wednesday on the practice field. "I mean, today was my first day in pads. We were in pads out there on the field, and I felt it was good."

With an extended absence from the field, Watt had to cut it loose in full contact situations to see where he was at in preparation for Saturday. It was just not a physical test for Watt, but mentally Watt wanted to be in the right place to know he could perform on the field.

"I went through a lot of tests that I wanted to go through personally," Watt continued. "Just mentally, you know when you come back, you got to go through some tests mentally to make sure that you can do the things you want to do, and today was a really good day for that. I felt really good out there, did a whole bunch of different stuff to try and simulate what's going to happen in the game, and felt very good and all those things. So I'm very pleased with where it is at."

Going through everything he needed to accomplish from a positional standpoint, Watt is happy with the results from his day of work on the field.

"It feels great," Watt said of getting back to work. "Felt like football, felt like it was supposed to feel. Felt great to be out there to be hitting pads. To be working on all the things I wanted to work on, bull rush, tackle, pass rush moves. Everything I wanted to do, it feels good. Feels like I am at home.

