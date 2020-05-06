State of The Texans
On the Board: Texans J.J. Watt early contender for NFL's comeback player of the year

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans J.J. Watt is attempting to put together a complete regular season after tearing his pectoral in week eight of the 2019 season. SportsBetting.ag sees the Texans defensive end as a favorite to win the NFL's comeback player of the year award at the conclusion of the 2020 NFL season. 

Watt is attempting another bounce-back season coming back from a torn pectoral he suffered in week eight of the season on a tackle of Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. 

In those eight games, Watt had 24 total tackles, 4.0 sacks, 4 tackles for loss, and was leading the league with 21 quarterback hits before the injury. 

Making his return in the playoffs and appearing in both contests, Watt is once again attempting to come back from a major injury. 

A back injury derailed his 2016 season, a tibial plateau fracture injury ended his 2017 season after five games and now the pectoral injury in 2019 took away half of his regular season.

Watt's name showing up early in the books has him sitting in the top five only trailing the Pittsburgh Steelers Ben Roethlisberger. Watt is followed by the Cincinatti Bengals A.J. Green, Chicago Bears Nick Foles, and free-agent quarterback Cam Newton.

The early list. 

Comeback Player of the Year Odds

Ben Roethlisberger +250

JJ Watt +500

AJ Green +600

Nick Foles +600

Cam Newton +800

Matthew Stafford +800

Myles Garrett +1200

Antonio Brown +2000

Andy Dalton +3300

CJ Mosley +3300

DeSean Jackson +3300

Joe Flacco +3300

Derwin James +4000

Jordan Reed +5000

Akiem Hicks +6600

Alex Smith +6600

Alshon Jeffrey +6600

Bradley Chubb +6600

Keanu Neal +6600

Kwon Alexander +6600

Malcolm Butler +6600

Stephen Gostowksi +6600

Lamar Miller +8000

Trent Williams +8000

TY Hilton +8000

Xavien Howard +8000

Eli Manning +10000

Josh Rosen +10000 

by

Footballfan55