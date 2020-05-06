On the Board: Texans J.J. Watt early contender for NFL's comeback player of the year
Patrick D. Starr
Houston Texans J.J. Watt is attempting to put together a complete regular season after tearing his pectoral in week eight of the 2019 season. SportsBetting.ag sees the Texans defensive end as a favorite to win the NFL's comeback player of the year award at the conclusion of the 2020 NFL season.
Watt is attempting another bounce-back season coming back from a torn pectoral he suffered in week eight of the season on a tackle of Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs.
In those eight games, Watt had 24 total tackles, 4.0 sacks, 4 tackles for loss, and was leading the league with 21 quarterback hits before the injury.
Making his return in the playoffs and appearing in both contests, Watt is once again attempting to come back from a major injury.
A back injury derailed his 2016 season, a tibial plateau fracture injury ended his 2017 season after five games and now the pectoral injury in 2019 took away half of his regular season.
Watt's name showing up early in the books has him sitting in the top five only trailing the Pittsburgh Steelers Ben Roethlisberger. Watt is followed by the Cincinatti Bengals A.J. Green, Chicago Bears Nick Foles, and free-agent quarterback Cam Newton.
The early list.
Comeback Player of the Year Odds
Ben Roethlisberger +250
JJ Watt +500
AJ Green +600
Nick Foles +600
Cam Newton +800
Matthew Stafford +800
Myles Garrett +1200
Antonio Brown +2000
Andy Dalton +3300
CJ Mosley +3300
DeSean Jackson +3300
Joe Flacco +3300
Derwin James +4000
Jordan Reed +5000
Akiem Hicks +6600
Alex Smith +6600
Alshon Jeffrey +6600
Bradley Chubb +6600
Keanu Neal +6600
Kwon Alexander +6600
Malcolm Butler +6600
Stephen Gostowksi +6600
Lamar Miller +8000
Trent Williams +8000
TY Hilton +8000
Xavien Howard +8000
Eli Manning +10000
Josh Rosen +10000
