Texans J.J. Watt Not Pleased With New CBA Proposal from the Owners

Patrick D. Starr

NFL owners traveled to New York to meet and vote on the proposed new CBA agreement. The majority of the owners voted in acceptance of the new CBA and now it is going to be extended to the NFLPA in an attempt to lock up 10 years of labor peace. 

It is now up to the NFLPA and the player representatives to vote on the deal to accept the proposed deal. 

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has already made it clear on what he thinks of the deal that is coming in front of the players to vote on in the coming days. 

Tomorrow, 32 player representatives could vote on the same deal. If it passes by a 2/3 majority, it would then move to the players for a final vote, though that'd only require a simple majority.

The highlights of the proposed new CBA were highlighted giving the points of interest for the players.

Some highlights of the new CBA would include a 17-game schedule, increased practice squad by two players, implementation of a neutral decision-maker for most Commissioner Discipline cases, an extra $1.25 million excluded from salary cap for up to two players with four, and reduced penalties for players who test positive for THC, reduction of padded practices during training camp. 

With the hard no from Watt, it will be interesting to see how the rest of the players feel about the new CBA.

