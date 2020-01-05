Texans J.J. Watt Notches Key Sack Against the Bills

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt notched a sack on Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in their Wild Card matchup at NRG Stadium. It was Watt's first sack since coming off the injured reserve and it proved to be one of the biggest plays of the game.

With the Texans looking for life, Watt's sack on Allen on third down and eight forced a punt to get the ball to the Texans offense. The Texans offense led by Deshaun Watson marched down nine plays and 75 yards capped off by a Watson 20-yard touchdown run.

J.J. Watt Sack on Josh Allen

