Texans J.J. Watt Notches Key Sack Against the Bills

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt notched a sack on Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in their Wild Card matchup at NRG Stadium. It was Watt's first sack since coming off the injured reserve and it proved to be one of the biggest plays of the game. 

With the Texans looking for life, Watt's sack on Allen on third down and eight forced a punt to get the ball to the Texans offense. The Texans offense led by Deshaun Watson marched down nine plays and 75 yards capped off by a Watson 20-yard touchdown run. 

J.J. Watt Sack on Josh Allen

Texans Will Fuller a Long Shot to Play Against the Bills

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans called Will Fuller a game-time decision to play in their playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. Fuller is a long shot to play for the Texans with a groin injury.

NRG Stadium Being Prepared for The Texans and Bills Wild Card Showdown

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans prepare NRG Stadium for Wild Card Weekend to face off with the Buffalo Bills.

Deshaun Watson's 20-Yard Touchdown Run Injects Life Into the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson ran for a 20-yard touchdown to wake up a sleeping offense in their Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills.

Texans Deshaun Watson Says His Relationship With Bill O'Brien Clicks

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson sat down with ESPN to discuss his relationship with head coach Bill O'Brien that just "clicks".

Texans DeAndre Hopkins Selected to the 2019 1st Team AP-All Pro Team

Patrick D. Starr

For the third consecutive season, Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was named to the AP-All Pro 1st Team.

The Rundown: Keke Coutee Could Be Part of the Texans Game Day Plan

Patrick D. Starr

With the Houston Texans inactive, there will be key changes to how they adjust in their Wild Card game with the Buffalo Bills. Here is a look at the Texans and how they could adjust.

Texans Johnathan Joseph, Jordan Akins, and Will Fuller Inactive in Playoff Opener

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have three key players inactive against the Buffalo Bills in cornerback Johnathan Joseph, tight end Jordan Akins, and wide receiver Will Fuller.

Texans' Will Fuller to Miss Wild-Card Game With Groin Injury

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans will take the field against the Buffalo Bills without deep threat Will Fuller in their Wild Card playoff game.

Texans Offense Must Show They Can Operate Without Will Fuller

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans Will Fuller is a game-time decision to play against the Buffalo Bills for their Wild Card matchup. There are no more excuses, the Texans have to show they can play without him in the lineup.

Tale of the Tape: Bills vs. Texans Wild Card Weekend

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills tale of the tape heading into their Saturday game and three matchups to watch for the game.