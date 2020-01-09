Texans J.J. Watt Pleased on How His Body Responded After The Playoff Win

Houston, Texas- Houston Texans defensive end has not played a football game since week eight of the season after tearing his pectoral against the Oakland Raiders. Only practicing for a couple of weeks before playing in the Wild Card win over the Buffalo Bills, Watt was on the field more than anyone expected to go into the game.

The Texans did not want to overexpose Watt in his first game back, but the plan was scrapped late in the game with his presence needed in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Watt played 50 defensive snaps against the Bills, there are questions on if his usage will increase in the Divisional Round against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"We'll have a plan," Watt said entering the game with the Chiefs. "Just because I played one game doesn't mean my pec magically healed. It's still in basically the same situation it was in before this game, and obviously, we played a little bit more in the last game than we expected to."

Able to pick up a sack on Bill's quarterback Josh Allen when the team needed it the most to flip the game. Watt was happy to be back in his element with his teammates and back to playing the game he enjoys being part of.

Watt was pleased with how he felt coming out of the game after extended time off.

"It feels good," Watt said, his body. "Obviously, after not playing football for two months, then playing 50-plus plays, you're going to be sore, you're going to be a little beat up. It was a quick reminder of how difficult the game of football is when I woke up on Sunday morning. That extra day was nice to be able to rest and recover and get back to work now with the guys. I'm ready to go."

With the long lay off and not enough time on the practice field to get his body fully prepared for the game this past weekend against the Bills. Watt expected it to be tough on him when the game was over.

"It's a tough game," Watt continued, "It's very difficult game. It's tough, especially when you play overtime. Playoff football is tough. It was a physical game. It was good. I think it was what I expected it to be."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here