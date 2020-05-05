State of The Texans
Texans J.J. Watt says it was tough to lose DeAndre Hopkins this off-season

Patrick D. Starr


Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt saw down with SI.com's Jimmy Traina to discuss multiple topics in an article released on Tuesday. One of the topics mentioned was the turbulent off-season the Texans have had due to trading wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals.

Watt and Hopkins have been teammates for seven seasons in Houston, and the duo has helped build a foundation with their arrivals. Watt has had a first-hand look over the years, and the brilliance of Hopkins and losing him in trade was not easy at first glance.

"Anytime you have a guy like Hop," Watt said of his former teammate. "Who, in my opinion, has the best hands in the game and is obviously one of the top receivers of the game, it certainly catches your eye, that's for sure."

Watt continued on Hopkins, "It's always tough to lose a guy like that, no matter what the situation is."

Being pressed to answer about the new Texans general manager and his current head coach Bill O'Brien, Watt wants to be a football player first and leave the tough decisions to the people in charge.

"It's above my pay grade," Watt said of the move of Hopkins. "It's something that obviously the team and the organization feels is in the best interest of the team."

The Texans have a team-first mantra that is driven home by O'Brien focused on players handling their jobs day in and day out for the organization. With the newest additions in David Johnson, Randall Cobb, and Brandin Books to the offense, Watt understands he can only control himself and his actions.

The Texans are shaping up for a new look entering the 2020 regular season.

"As a player on the team," Watt added. "I do my job, and I go to work, and I play the games, and the GM and the owners, they do their job, and they try and do what they feel is best for the team."

Watt continued. "All I can do is show up and go to work and hope that all the guys that we have are great contributors to our team."

