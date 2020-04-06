State of The Texans
Texans J.J. Watt selected unanimously to the NFL's All-Decade Team

Patrick D. Starr

The NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame released its 2010s All-Decade team and Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt was selected to the team. Watt was a unanimous selection to the defense and was one of eight unanimous selections for the all-decade team. 

J.J. Watt has three AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards in his career tied with Lawerence Taylor. Watt won the away in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

Watt was named the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and was named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro five times in his career. 

During his time with the Texans, Watt has 157 career tackles for a loss, which is the most since it became an official stat. His 264 quarterback hits are the most in the NFL, and his 96.0 sacks are the third-most through 111 games in NFL history. Watt's .86 sacks per game are the most in NFL history, eclipsing Reggie White, who had .85.

In November, Watt was named as a finalist for the NFL 100 All-Time Team, which was voted on a panel of 26 voters. Watt has been the only Texans player even named as a finalist to any position.

In 2019, Watt led the Texans in quarterback hits with 21 in just eight games and finished tied for 20th in the NFL. His 265 quarterback hits are the most in the NFL since it became an official stat.

Also, his 158 total tackles for loss are the most in the NFL since it too became an official stat. 

Former Texans that also made the All-Decade team include Tyrann Mathieu and Shane Lechler. 

