Texans J.J. Watt wants time for him and his teammates to properly prepare for the 2020 season

With the COVID-19 pandemic slowing the NFL to crawl and the Houston Texans starting their off-season virtually last week. Defensive end J.J. Watt along with his teammates are preparing at their own homes for the upcoming season with direction from the Texans.

Watt sat down with SI.com's Jimmy Traina to discuss multiple topics and one included on his thoughts on what would be needed to prepare for the upcoming regular season.

With the lost time on the football field with the cancellation of OTAs and mandatory mini-camp, Watt still feels like the Texans need to get into football shape. There have been some thoughts on being able to get prepared in a short period to prepare for the season.

Retired NFL player Chris Long told Triana on his podcast that he would need 'one half of a preseason game and then one-quarter of a preseason game' to get ready for the season.

Watt was hesitant to agree with that thought process.

"I think the one thing that you have to consider is what guys have been doing up until that point," Watt said of entering the regular season with limited prep time. "Because you're going to have a wide range of guys and what they were made available to. Some guys have incredible home gyms, full fields that they can run, they can work out, they could do everything."

The NFL has allowed teams to give players $1500 for home equipment, and for the Texans players have been working out in their fashion. Nick Martin, Max Schparing, and Darren Fells have home gyms inside their garages while Justin Reid, Benardrick McKinney, and Keion Crossen can be seen working out in front of their houses in an open field for agility work.

Watt understands that his teammates are getting direction from the training staff on how to prepare at home, but it leads to fewer eyes on the players in person throughout the summer.

The most critical thing Watt wants to take care of is protecting against injuries with the adjusted work schedule.

"You have to be very smart about how you do this," Watt said of bringing players back to camp. "Because if you rush it and you don't have a long enough preseason for everybody to get what they need done, then you've got a chance of guys piling up with injuries, and that's not a good look for anybody.

"Nobody wants that."

With all of the training involved to prepare for the training camp practices, Watt did not downplay the importance of what being in football shape means for the regular season. Despite Long's idea that he could get ready with minimal preseason games, Watt sees the situation differently.

"Football shape is different from training shape," Watt continued. "Anybody will tell you that. There are two different things: You can run, and you can lift as much as you want, but there's just something about when you put on those pads, and you're out there doing actual football drills and playing football, it's a different type of conditioning that you need."

Watt is attempting another bounce-back season coming back from a torn pectoral he suffered in week eight of the season on a tackle of Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs.

Now entering his tenth season in the NFL, Watt has a global outlook on the game, especially for his teammates as they push for more significant heights in 2020.

Watt added, "I think it's just taking into consideration what everybody has been able to do training-wise and how you're going to be able to get them up to full speed to play a 16-game NFL season. That is not an easy task by any means."

