Texans' J.J. Watt's Legendary Philanthropy This Time Helps Small Businesses

The star defender steps up again just a few years after his historic Hurricane Harvey fundraising

HOUSTON - J.J. Watt is a legend in Houston for his on-the-field endeavors for the Texans, but he is also one of the most charitable.

Just a few years after his work to raise over $37 million for Hurricane Harvey relief, Watt has stepped up to help small businesses affected by the pandemic. Watt explained - rather firmly - on Twitter that he donated to the Barstool Sports Fund.

The Barstool Sports Fund was started by Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy in an effort to step up to help small businesses survive during the pandemic. Initially, the fund helped restaurants, but it has expanded to small businesses around the country.

As of press, the fund has raised almost $19 million to assist businesses during the pandemic.

Watt is famous for his relief during and after Hurricane Harvey but his charitable contributions have been numerous.

The Justin J. Watt Foundation assists schools with after-school programs in an effort to provide activities and sports in a safe manner. His foundation also hosts a charity softball game that has been played previously at Minute Maid Park. In 2018 after a shooting at Santa Fe High School left ten people dead, Watt offered to pay for the funeral expenses.

Watt won the 2017 Walter Peyton Man of the Year Award for his charitable work.

Even this past week, during one of the toughest seasons of his career, Watt showed his love for the city.

"But I think this city knows, I hope they know how I feel about them and how thankful I am,'' he said. "I've tried to do everything I possibly can and give everything I possibly have."

If you know a business, or run a business, in need of help during the pandemic you can apply for help at TheBarstoolFund.com/apply. If you'd like to donate to The Barstool Fund you can donate at The Barstool Fund.