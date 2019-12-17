Texans Jahleel Addae and Jacob Martin Banged Up To Start the Week

The Houston Texans conducted a walkthrough, and their Tuesday injury report is an estimation of player participation if there was a full practice.

Safety Jahleel Addae (achilles) and outside linebacker Jacob Martin (knee) would have been held out if there was a full practice.

Addae has been the Texans' primary third safety with spot work as one of their starting safeties. This season he has 34 total tackles with two passes defended and an interception.

While Martin has been one of the better second-half pass rushers for the Texans, Martin has 3.5 sacks, seven quarterback hits, three tackles for loss, and a forced fumble on the season.

Also, Darren Fells (hand), Will Fuller V (hamstring), Carlos Hyde (ankle), Taiwan Jones (hamstring), and Brennan Scarlett (achilles/shoulder) would have been limited.

