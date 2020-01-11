State of The Texans
Texans Jahleel Addae and Jordan Akins Do Not Make Trip To Kansas City

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans will be without twitter key players on Sunday in safety Jahleel Addae and tight end Jordan Akins. Both were left in Houston due to injuries ruling them out for the Divisional game against the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Akins missed the Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills due to a hamstring injury he suffered in practice. He will now he lost for both playoff games. 

As for Addae, he was injured against the Bills making a tackle and was caught under a pile of multiple players. He left the game and did not return after the plays. 

The Texans labeled Addae’s injury as a knee injury and was limited all week during practice. 

Johnathan Joseph Likes the Depth at Cornerback for the Texans Heading into the Divisional Round

Johnathan Joseph is pleased with the depth at the Houston Texans' cornerback position they are taking into their Divisional Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick D. Starr

"So Far So Good" For Texans Will Fuller Potential Return to the Field Against the Chiefs

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller will be a game time decision for their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. His progression during the week from his groin injury has been going well in order to get him back on the field.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Will Fuller Cleared for Takeoff in the Divisional Round against the Chiefs

Houston Texans Will Fuller has been cleared to play for the Divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Bill O'Brien Issues an Apology for Heated Exchange with a Fan

Head coach Bill O'Brien issued an apology after a heated exchange with a fan during the Houston Texans game against the Denver Broncos

Patrick D. Starr

Will Fuller Hopeful that Treatment Gets Him Ready for the Texans Divisional Round Game

Will Fuller is going to continue to receive treatment up until game time in order to be ready for the Houston Texans game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick D. Starr

Deshaun Watson's Style of Play Makes the Texans Go

Deshaun Watson' style of play is not going to change for anyone and the Houston Texans are just fine with that.

Patrick D. Starr

Patrick Mahomes Knows It is a "60-Minute Fight" With Deshaun Watson on the Field for the Texans

Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes understands that Deshaun Watson keeps the Houston Texans in every game he steps on the field.

Patrick D. Starr

Deshaun Watson and the Post-Season are a Good Combination for the Texans

Houston Texans Deshaun Watson is closing in on plenty of franchise post-season records just entering his third ever career start this weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Bill O'Brien Keeping Will Fuller's Injury Status Close to His Vest

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien would not discuss wide receiver Will Fuller's health status heading into their Divisional Round Matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick D. Starr

"Never Really Know What to Expect" Tyrann Mathieu on Texans Deshaun Watson

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu knows their defense has to control Deshaun Watson and play under control when they face him in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Patrick D. Starr