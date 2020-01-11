Texans Jahleel Addae and Jordan Akins Do Not Make Trip To Kansas City

The Houston Texans will be without twitter key players on Sunday in safety Jahleel Addae and tight end Jordan Akins. Both were left in Houston due to injuries ruling them out for the Divisional game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Akins missed the Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills due to a hamstring injury he suffered in practice. He will now he lost for both playoff games.

As for Addae, he was injured against the Bills making a tackle and was caught under a pile of multiple players. He left the game and did not return after the plays.

The Texans labeled Addae’s injury as a knee injury and was limited all week during practice.