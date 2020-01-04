Texans Johnathan Joseph, Jordan Akins, and Will Fuller Inactive in Playoff Opener
The Houston Texans will be down three key players heading into their playoff game with the Buffalo Bills. The Texans will be missing two key players on offense in Will Fuller and Jordan Akins while veteran cornerback Johnathan Joseph will also be inactive.
Fuller is dealing with a groin injury, while Akins and Joseph are dealing with hamstring injuries. Joseph was injured in the Week 17 game against the Tennesee Titans while Akins was injured late in the week during practice.
Houston Texans Inactives vs The Bills
WR Will Fuller
WR Steven Mitchell
CB CB Johnathan Joseph
TE Jordan Akins
Eddie Vanderdoes
NT Cornell Armstrong
T Elijah Nkansah
