Texans Johnathan Joseph, Jordan Akins, and Will Fuller Inactive in Playoff Opener

The Houston Texans will be down three key players heading into their playoff game with the Buffalo Bills. The Texans will be missing two key players on offense in Will Fuller and Jordan Akins while veteran cornerback Johnathan Joseph will also be inactive.

Fuller is dealing with a groin injury, while Akins and Joseph are dealing with hamstring injuries. Joseph was injured in the Week 17 game against the Tennesee Titans while Akins was injured late in the week during practice.

Houston Texans Inactives vs The Bills

WR Will Fuller

WR Steven Mitchell

CB CB Johnathan Joseph

TE Jordan Akins

Eddie Vanderdoes

NT Cornell Armstrong

T Elijah Nkansah

