Texans Johnathan Joseph Was Not a Healthy Scratch In The Wild Card Game

Patrick D. Starr

Houston, Texas- In their Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills, the Houston Texans had long time cornerback Johnathan Joseph inactive for the playoff opener. It was an interesting decision by the Texans, but head coach Bill O'Brien gave some clarity to Joseph's situation on Monday. 

"He's dealing with some things, you know, relative to health," O'Brien explained. "I think he's doing better. I think he's progressing, but he was not a healthy scratch he had a hamstring, so he's dealing with some things."

Joseph, in week 17 against the Tennessee Titans, injured his right hamstring in the first half and did not return to that game. For the playoff game against the Bills, the Texans used Bradley Roby, Gareon Conley, and Vernon Hargreaves III as their primary cornerback group for the game.

This season Joseph appeared in 14 games and posted 51 total tackles, 13 passes defended, and one interception. Joseph is the Texans franchise leader in interceptions and passes defended. 

