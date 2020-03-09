Texans join the Colts and Jaguars to donate towards Tennessee Communities

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars are supporting their fellow AFC South Division member, the Tennessee Titans, and the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT) with a $100,000 joint donation following the destructive tornadoes and severe storms that hit the Middle Tennessee area earlier last week.

25 people lost their lives while several others were injured and tens of thousands of households and businesses were without power after a tornado hit in parts of Nashville and central Tennessee last week. Many people have been displaced from their homes due to the tragedy.

The Titans are directing donations to CFMT to support the affected communities and nonprofits that are providing both immediate and long-term services to survivors and all those affected.

“The Houston Texans and our city have the residents of Nashville in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time,” said Texans Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Cal McNair. “We have also come together with our AFC South family, the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars, to make a contribution of $100,000 to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee to help with the ongoing relief and recovery efforts in the Music City. So many NFL partners, including Amy Adams Strunk and the Tennessee Titans, answered the call to help in our city’s recovery following Hurricane Harvey and we are grateful to be able to help them and their community in their time of need.”

“While we compete hard on Sundays throughout the fall, the NFL is first and foremost a family, and one of our family members is hurting right now,” said Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay. “We are happy to join with our AFC South partners to lend a helping hand to the people of Tennessee who have lost so much.”

“I know Nashville is a tightly knit community where everyone is a friend and neighbor to one another,” said Shad Khan, owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars. “I want Titans fans and everyone in Nashville to know they also have friends and neighbors throughout the AFC South, and that is particularly true in Jacksonville. We’re here now and as long as it takes to lend a hand and our hearts to Nashville.”

For those interested in offering support via donation, please visit www.cfmt.org/.

