Texans Jonathan Greenard fills the youth void at outside linebacker

Houston, Texas- The Houston Texans value is getting to know players better, and during the draft process, it is even more critical. With circumstances beyond their control, the Texans and the entire NFL had their draft process altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During that process, the Texans were able to get scouts to get a closer look not only at Florida's Jonathan Greenard during games but at the NFL Combine and the Reese's Senior Bowl. That background work left the Texans more than enough information to feel confident in their selection of Greenard in the third round.

Starting his football career at Louisville, In 2017, Greenard appeared in 13 games (five starts) and led the Cardinals with 15.5 tackles for loss and seven quarterback sacks.

The Texans envision Greenard to be part of their defense at some point, and that vision starts with him being a three-down SAM outside linebacker. Head coach Bill O'Brien made it clear what he saw in Greenard and his role.

"I think at his core he's an outside linebacker," O'Brien said. "But I do think he can do a lot of different things."

Greenard's arrival to the Texans comes at a time where the defense needed a youthful edge player. Now teamed up with Whitney Mercilus and J.J. Watt, Greenard feels it is just an honor to be with the Texans and his new teammates.

"Just to be even considered in this category with these guys," Greenard said in his post-draft zoom call. "To be on the same team is a huge blessing and an honor."

"I'm going to come working hard," Greenard said of his arrival to the Texans. "Have the same mentality I had in college and high school, just to be an underdog mindset and learn from the greats, soak up all the knowledge that they have and the wisdom, so that way I can be successful just like them."

This past season, Greenard was a graduate transfer to Florida and is just 18 hours from completing his MBA. With the Gators, Greenard appeared in 12 games leading the SEC with 9.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss. He also had 52 total tackles, three forced fumbles, four pass breakups.

Not only pursuing his educational aspiration, but Greenard also impressed with his play in the SEC catching the Texans' attention in the draft process.

Greenard is not taking the draft process from granted, but he had an inkling that the Texans were a potential landing spot for him.

"I'm surprised at all just to be drafted," Greenard explained. "I had a couple of encounters with them. I kind of had them high on my list as far teams that would possibly pick me up. When I saw their name come across the screen, I kind of had a feeling that they would call, and then God willed it. But this is my opportunity coming out, and I'm just going to take advantage of it."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here