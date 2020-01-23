State of The Texans
Texans Justin Reid Looking Forward to His Recovery from Shoulder Surgery

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans safety underwent successful surgery on Thursday to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. Reid injured his shoulder during joint practices during training camp against the Detriot Lions and played the entire season with his right shoulder in a harness. 

Despite playing injured the entire season, Reid only missed one regular-season game due to a concussion and played in both Texans' playoff games. 

Reid appeared in 15 games posting 78 total tackles and two interceptions in 2019. In two playoff games, Reid had seven total tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass deflection. 

The Texans starting safety is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of the 2020 season. 

Footballfan55
Footballfan55

Glad that he is expected to make a full recovery! He is a crucial part of this Texans team.

