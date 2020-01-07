State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Texans Justin Reid Ready for a Physical Game At Arrowhead

Patrick D. Starr

Houston, Texas- With the Houston Texans traveling to Arrowhead Stadium this weekend to face the Kansas City Chiefs, their defense will be tasked once again with containing a potent offensive attack led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. 

With top-end offensive threats like Jason Kelce and Tyreek Hill, the Texans defense is going to have to play a physical style of game to slow the speed of the Chiefs.

Starting safety, Justin Reid feels the environment of the game will help the defense be in the right place mentally to play a physical game. 

"I mean, you don't have to really worry about physicality when it comes to the game because it's the playoffs," Reid explained. "Everyone is going to come in was going to play extremely hard. You just got to rely on your fundamentals things we did our whole lives just from training camp. Bring that all with you and just play good sound gap control defense."

The Texans defense in their Wild Card game missed 13 tackles, creating more significant issues for themselves, giving the Bills plenty of chances to beat them this past weekend. 

Reid knows the Texans defenders need to do their jobs and make plays when they come to them. 

"Nobody has to go out and be a hero," Reid continued, "You just got to play your responsibility to trust your teammates to play their role and their responsibility. And we all do that, the windows in the defense are very small, and you want to have the opportunity to make plays make tackles. You just got to make them."

Now ready for his first appearance in the Divisional Round of his career. Reid is excited about the opportunity to be one of eight teams left in the playoffs. 

"It's extremely special," Reid said of the Texans staying alive in the playoffs. "But it'll be even more special being in the top four afterward. This is going to be a challenging game. We know that they're going to bring their best. We're going to bring our best, and I think it's going to be a hell of a show."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans and Chiefs Second Meeting Involve Different Looking Teams in the Divisional Round

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs will meet for the second time this season but both teams are not the same ones that met in week six of the regular season.

Cullen Gillaspia Steps in When the Texans Needed Him the Most

Patrick D. Starr

With injuries hitting mid-week for the Houston Texans, fullback Cullen Gillaspia answered the call on offense to make his mark.

Taiwan Jones' Success Brings Joy Inside the Texans Running Back Room

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans running back Taiwan Jones helped set up their playoff win but Duke Johnson and Carlos Hyde were excited to see his hard work pay off.

Deshaun Watson's Houdini Act Saves The Texans in Overtime

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was able to piece together a solid game but his best play of the game was saved in overtime getting out of would be sack by the Buff

Andy Reid Is Not Surprised at J.J. Watt's Return for the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid it not surprised with Houston Texans J.J. Watt's comeback to the field for the playoffs.

Texans Bring Back Davin Bellamy to The Practice Squad

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have signed free agent outside linebacker Davin Bellamy to the practice squad.

Texans Will Fuller Expected Back For the Divisional Round Against the Chiefs

Patrick D. Starr

Barring no setbacks during practice, wide receiver Will Fuller V is expected back for the Divisional Round game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

After an Emotional Win, Texans Reset Their Focus to The Chiefs

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans win over the Buffalo Bills was one that will be talked about for year to come but for the team, it is time to focus on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Risk Was Worth It For the Texans to Land Gareon Conley

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans knew there was risk involved trading for cornerback Gareon Conley but they were confident with their background work that it was the right time to bring him to the team.

D.J. Reader Wants To Remain With the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans nose tackle D.J. Reader wants to stay with the organization with free agency pending but his focus is on the Kansas City Chiefs and their Divisional Round Showdown.