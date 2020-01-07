Texans Justin Reid Ready for a Physical Game At Arrowhead

Houston, Texas- With the Houston Texans traveling to Arrowhead Stadium this weekend to face the Kansas City Chiefs, their defense will be tasked once again with containing a potent offensive attack led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

With top-end offensive threats like Jason Kelce and Tyreek Hill, the Texans defense is going to have to play a physical style of game to slow the speed of the Chiefs.

Starting safety, Justin Reid feels the environment of the game will help the defense be in the right place mentally to play a physical game.

"I mean, you don't have to really worry about physicality when it comes to the game because it's the playoffs," Reid explained. "Everyone is going to come in was going to play extremely hard. You just got to rely on your fundamentals things we did our whole lives just from training camp. Bring that all with you and just play good sound gap control defense."

The Texans defense in their Wild Card game missed 13 tackles, creating more significant issues for themselves, giving the Bills plenty of chances to beat them this past weekend.

Reid knows the Texans defenders need to do their jobs and make plays when they come to them.

"Nobody has to go out and be a hero," Reid continued, "You just got to play your responsibility to trust your teammates to play their role and their responsibility. And we all do that, the windows in the defense are very small, and you want to have the opportunity to make plays make tackles. You just got to make them."

Now ready for his first appearance in the Divisional Round of his career. Reid is excited about the opportunity to be one of eight teams left in the playoffs.

"It's extremely special," Reid said of the Texans staying alive in the playoffs. "But it'll be even more special being in the top four afterward. This is going to be a challenging game. We know that they're going to bring their best. We're going to bring our best, and I think it's going to be a hell of a show."

