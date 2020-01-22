State of The Texans
Texans Justin Reid to Undergo Shoulder Surgery

Patrick D. Starr

A shoulder injury that plagued Houston Texans’ safety Justin Reid all season will be taken care of with surgery. Reid played the entire 2019 season with a torn labrum in his right shoulder which only caused him to miss one game the entire season.

Reid was slowed during training camp with a shoulder injury he suffered during a joint practice session against the Detroit Lions. Reid missed a good portion of training camp and the preseason to get healthy enough for the regular season. 

Reid appeared in 15 games posting 78 total tackles and two interceptions in 2019. 

Anthony Weaver's "Attention to Detail" Will Help the Texans Defense

Houston Texans Whitney Mercilus and Brennan Scarlett are looking forward to getting to work with new defensive coordinator, Anthony Weaver.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Part Ways with Senior VP of Football Administration Chris Olsen

The Houston Texans have fired their Senior VP of Football Administration Chris Olsen heading into the 2020 season. Olsen helped set up the Texans cap situation and contracts for the organization for the past 13 seasons.

Patrick D. Starr

Bill O'Brien's Lack of Words Signaled Change Was Coming for the Texans

Head coach Bill O'Brien's final press conferences of the season was a precursor of the changes coming to the organization leading into 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

A Projected Look at What It Would Take for the Texans to Extend Deshaun Watson https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/maven-user-photos/texans/gm-report/uMJXRw0oik2QbMktJSeE8A/rltvBM-trUi2IIpX9lSlHA …

Patrick D. Starr

Ten Things to Know on Texans Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver

Houston Texans have named defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver as their defensive coordinator. Here are ten things to know about the Texans new defensive coordinator.

Patrick D. Starr

Anthony Weaver Promoted to the Texans Defensive Coordinator

Houston Texans defensive line coach Anthony Weaver will take over the defense for the 2020 season and replace Romeo Crennel.

Patrick D. Starr

Romeo Crennel Not Expected to Run the Texans Defense in 2020

The Houston Texans defense appears to be ready to move on without Romeo Crennel for the 2020 and defensive line coach Anthony Weaver is the favorite to land the position.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans and John Pagano Part Ways Heading into 2020

Houston Texans outside linebacker coach John Pagano has been dismissed from the coaching staff according to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Sign Rick Leonard to a Reserve/Futures Contract for 2020

The Houston Texans have signed offensive tackle Rick Leonard to a reserve/futures contract for the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Sign Karan Higdon, Jr. to a Reserve/Futures Contract for 2020

The Houston Texans have signed running back Karan Higdon, Jr. to a reserve/futures contract for the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr