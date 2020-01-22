Texans Justin Reid to Undergo Shoulder Surgery

A shoulder injury that plagued Houston Texans’ safety Justin Reid all season will be taken care of with surgery. Reid played the entire 2019 season with a torn labrum in his right shoulder which only caused him to miss one game the entire season.

Reid was slowed during training camp with a shoulder injury he suffered during a joint practice session against the Detroit Lions. Reid missed a good portion of training camp and the preseason to get healthy enough for the regular season.

Reid appeared in 15 games posting 78 total tackles and two interceptions in 2019.