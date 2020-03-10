Texans keep Ka'imi Fairbairn on a four-year deal

The Houston Texans have locked up kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn with a four-year deal. Fairbairn was set to be an unrestricted free agent when the new league year opened but the Texans will keep their placekicker that has had the duties for the past three seasons.

After having a break out 2018 season leading the league in made field goals, Fairbairn struggled at times especially in extra points missing five. After week ten of the season, Fairbairn did not miss a field goal or extra point in the regular season. Part of the issues pointed at Fairbairn’s struggles was the operation and his holder changing after week two with the Bryan Anger taking over the duties.

Fairbairn has kicked in 48 straight games for the Texans making 83.7% of his field goal attempt and 91.7% of his extra-point opportunities. He also has a touchback percentage of 60.1% for his career.

