State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Texans keep Ka'imi Fairbairn on a four-year deal

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have locked up kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn with a four-year deal. Fairbairn was set to be an unrestricted free agent when the new league year opened but the Texans will keep their placekicker that has had the duties for the past three seasons. 

After having a break out 2018 season leading the league in made field goals, Fairbairn struggled at times especially in extra points missing five. After week ten of the season, Fairbairn did not miss a field goal or extra point in the regular season. Part of the issues pointed at Fairbairn’s struggles was the operation and his holder changing after week two with the Bryan Anger taking over the duties.

 Fairbairn has kicked in 48 straight games for the Texans making 83.7% of his field goal attempt and 91.7% of his extra-point opportunities. He also has a touchback percentage of 60.1% for his career.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans Extend Darren Fells with a two-year contract

The Houston Texans and tight end Darren Fells have agreed to a two-year extension worth $7 million.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans join the Colts and Jaguars to donate towards Tennessee Communities

The Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Indianapolis Colts joined together and donated to support Tennessee communities affected by the destruction of the tornadoes last week.

Patrick D. Starr

Tag Season: Texans need to play it smart with D.J. Reader

The Houston Texans have a decision to make on nose tackle D.J. Reader. With the tag deadline this week, does it make sense for the Texans to use it on Reader?

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Laremy Tunsil undergoes surgery to repair a torn labrum

Houston Texans starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil underwent shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans in attendance at Auburn's Pro Day

The Houston Texans were in attendance at Auburn's pro day that had eighteen potential draft prospects working out.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Keke Coutee putting in work this off-season with Dez Bryant

Houston Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee and fellow Lufkin high school Alum Dez Bryant are getting to work this off-season preparing for the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans take in Northern Illinois Pro Day

The Houston Texans sent scouts to check in on the Northern Illinois Huskies' pro day in DeKalb, Illinois.

Patrick D. Starr

Warren Moon likes the change at play-caller for Deshaun Watson and the Texans

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon likes the move of offensive coordinator Tim Kelly to calling plays for the Houston Texans in 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

Jon Weeks and Texans to agree on a new contract when league year arrives

Houston Texans long snapper Jon Weeks is expected to land a new contract with the team when the new league year arrives on March 18th.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Mike Adams retires from the NFL after 16-seasons

Houston Texans' safety Mike Adams announced his retirement on Good Morning Football ending his 16-year football career.

Patrick D. Starr