Texans Keep or Cut: Benardrick McKinney

With other names already gone, is Benardrick McKinney next to leave?

HOUSTON -- It's not personal, it's just business. That's the way the Houston Texans will need to address this offseason.

Amid the Deshaun Watson dysfunction, first-year general manager Nick Caserio also will be tasked to fix a defense, expand the salary cap room and field a team that can entice a skeptical audience.

Simply put, it a player doesn't fit, he must find a new way to continue his career.

Houston currently projects to have $16.7 million in room under the salary cap entering free agency. The Texans still could add more if they cut ties with several names.

Perhaps the biggest name? Linebacker Benardrick McKinney.

When drafted out of Mississippi State in 2015, McKinney was expected to be the running mate to Brian Cushing. Two years later, Cushing was out of the NFL and would be replaced by Zach Cunningham.

For three seasons, one could argue the duo thrived as a top tandem in the NFL. It's because their skills enhanced the other's weakness. McKinney, via Romeo Crennel's 3-4 system, was best used playing the run and near the line of scrimmage.

Cunningham best played in open space and coverage.

What worked for one, did not for the other and vice versa.

Both McKinney and Cunningham signed massive deals prior to their rookie contracts expiring. McKinney, 28, agreed to terms on a five-year, $50 million deal with $21 million guaranteed through 2023.

Cunningham, 26, agreed before the 2020 season on a four-year, $58 million extension with $23.5 million guaranteed through 2024.

Paying two linebackers lucrative salaries over the next season is complicated. Not only is McKinney coming off an injured season, but Lovie Smith will be changing the long-time 3-4 front to a 4-3 defensive scheme.

This is a front McKinney hasn't played in before his time in Starkville.

Cunningham played on the outside in Derek Mason's 4-3 scheme at Vanderbilt. That was four years ago and since joining the NFL, he's been a 100-plus tackler when in space.

Could the shift hurt his stock?

McKinney's guaranteed money has been paid up already. Should Houston cut ties with the linebacker, they will add another $7 million to the salary cap. Meanwhile, Tyrell Adams filled in well opposite Cunningham, posting 124 total tackles to go with four pass deflections and two forced fumbles last season.

The depth at off-ball linebacker is surprisingly strong in the 2021 NFL Draft. With a later-round pick, perhaps Caserio could target Texas A&M's Buddy Johnson or Ohio State's Justin Hillard as the long-term replacement.

There are too many signs pointing to McKinney being a cap hit when that money could be used elsewhere. We are more inclined to think it's better to lose him than keep him entering a rebuild.

It's not personal. It's just business.

