Texans keeping close tabs on TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock

The Houston Texans continued to look for the right fits for their roster and TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock is on their shortlist. Before the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown workouts and visits across the NFL for draft-eligible prospects, the Texans were able to workout Blacklock in a private setting.

This is of note due to a small number of players actually able to work out for teams before the pandemic changed the draft process.

At 6-foot-3 and 290 lbs., Blacklock can work on the interior of a defensive line with the three-technique being his best position.

In 2019, Blacklock started all 12 games and was tied for the team lead with 3.5 sacks. Racking up 40 total tackles and 9.0 tackle for loss, Blacklock was a force from the interior of the Horned Frog defense. He locked up First-Team All-Big 12 honors for his work in 2019.

He missed the 2018 season with an achilles injury that he suffered during the off-season.

As a freshman for the Horned Frogs, Blacklock was a Freshman All-American and Big 12 Co-Defensive Freshman of the Year for his strong debut season. Blacklock had 27 total tackles, 6.5 for a loss and two sacks in 14 starts.

With Bill O'Brien late last week discussing the need for depth on the defensive line, Blacklock could be a viable option for the Texans in the second round of the draft.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here