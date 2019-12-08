Texans Keke Coutee Active Against the Broncos, Will Fuller Ruled Out

The Houston Texans have wide receiver Keke Coutee active on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Coutee has been a healthy scratch the past two games due to the return of tight end Jordan Thomas. With Will Fuller V inactive, Coutee moves up into the lineup heading into Sunday.

Wide receiver Kenny Stills takes over Fuller's spot in the lineup while Coutee will be the first wide receiver up in three-wide receiver sets on offense.

Also Inactive for the Texans: WR Steven Mitchell, Jr, S Mike Adams, CB Cornell Armson, RB Taiwan Jones, DE Carlos Watkins, NT Eddie Vadnerdoes

Texans Notes:

OLB Brennan Scarlett returns to the lineup after missing last week due to a shoulder injury.

CB Gareon Conley returns after missing time due to a hip injury.

It will be the first time all season the Texans will have a healthy cornerback group with Johnathan Joseph, Gareon Conley, Bradley Roby, Vernon Hargreaves III, and Lonnie Johnson, Jr.

