Texans Keke Coutee putting in work this off-season with Dez Bryant

The off-season allows NFL players to sharpen their skills and get back to work to make an impression for the following season. For Houston Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee, he is doing precisely that.

After a rookie season that showed promise, Coutee had a disappointing 2019 season for the Texans. Coutee hauled in 22 passes for 254 yards averaging 11.5 yards a catch, and he also had a rushing touchdown. Appearing in 9 games, Coutee was inactive for five games and did not play for two other games being passed over in favor of different receivers.

With a disappointing season, Coutee has gotten back to work cleaning up his game for the upcoming season.

Coutee is training with David Robinson, who helps coach and refine the skills of NFL and draft prospects during the off-season. Currently, Robinson is not only assisting Coutee, but he has a strong group that he is working with during the sessions. Free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant, San Francisco 49ers Emmanuel Sanders, Washington Redskins Cam Sims, New York Giants Corey Coleman, and Denver Broncos Fred Brown are all taking part in the workouts with Coutee.

Coutee and Bryant are good friends with both being graduates and football stars from Lufkin High School.

Take a look at highlights from Coutee's workout with Robinson.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here