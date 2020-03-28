State of The Texans
Texans Kenny Stills attacked by birds for his burrito

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills is currently in California due to the COVID-19 pandemic training for the upcoming season. Stills has been doing what the majority of Americans have been recommended to do, social distancing and trying to lead as normal of a life as he can under the current circumstances.

On Friday, that apparently took a turn for the worst for Stills who took a walk down to the beach with his burrito to eat and then a flock of birds took over the situation. 

Stills took to Twitter to discuss his plight with the birds of California ganging up on him and taking his burrito. 

"California beaches are closed so this shouldn’t be an issue," Stills said on Twitter. "But if you head to the water.... DO NOT BRING FOOD."

Stills continued, "Birds attacked me yesterday and took my burrito. Was wild how they did it too. I literally put the bag down to get my towel situated. They swarmed the food and then had the other birds block me so I couldn’t stop them."

Screen Shot 2020-03-28 at 12.12.14 PM
Kenny Stills/Instagram

Stills Added

