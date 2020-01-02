Texans Kenny Stills Comfortable Heading Into The Playoffs Facing a Familiar Foe

Houston, Texas- The Houston Texans are looking for all hands on deck when they face the Buffalo Bills on Saturday in their Wild Card matchup at NRG Stadium. The Texans will need players to make their mark, and wide receiver Kenny Stills is a key player for the offense this weekend.

Traded to the Texans before the start of the season, Stills will be facing a team that he often saw as a member of the Miami Dolphins. Now with the Texans, he is fortunate to be back in the post-season and playing when it matters the most.

"It's special," Stills said of making it to the playoffs. "It's my seventh season. It is my third opportunity to play in the playoffs. I know it doesn't happen every year, so try to take advantage of this opportunity."

His familiarity with the Bills secondary gives him confidence heading into Saturday but, more importantly, the game plan the coaching staff has put into place.

"The defense is really solid and plays well," Stills said of the Bills defense. "They are ranked really high in all the statistics and really good players. Played against them in Miami the last couple of years, so I'm pretty familiar with them, but it will be a good matchup for us. Veteran group, for the most part in the back end, the safeties and they play hard, and as I said, it will be a fun matchup for us."

The message inside the Texans locker room has been one of focus and their eye on the prize. It starts with the Bills this weekend, and Stills, like many of his teammates, is ready for the opportunity to get on the field.

"You know it is special just to be in the playoffs," Stills continued, "We know that we're in the tournament that we have an opportunity now to compete, you know for what everyone's competing for. That's what we play for.

