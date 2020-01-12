State of The Texans
Texans Kenny Stills Starts the Game with 54-Yard Touchdown Catch

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans opened the scoring in their Divisional Round game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a 54-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Kenny Stills. On a 3rd and one play on the opening drive of the game, Deshaun Watson was able to find a wide-open Stills streaking down the field. 

The touchdown down pass capped off a six-play 75-yard drive touchdown drive. The drive was the first touchdown drive by Watson and the Texans offense the entire season. 

The 54-yard touchdown pass is the longest receiving touchdown in the playoffs this season and the longest play in Texans postseason history. 

Deshaun Watson Hits Darren Fells to Extend Texans Lead to 21-0

Houston Texans tight end Darren Fells continued his red-zone presence by catching a four-yard touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson to extend their lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter.

Patrick D. Starr

Lonnie Johnson and Barkevious Mingo Team Up to Help Texans to 14-0 Lead vs. Chiefs

Barkevious Mingo blocked a Kansas City Chiefs punt early in the first quarter and Lonnie Johnson Jr. recovered it for a 10 yard return to put the Houston Texans up 14-0.

Patrick D. Starr

The Rundown: A Look at the Texans Gameday Roster vs. the Chiefs

The Houston Texans are preparing to face the Kansas City Chiefs and here is a look at their game day roster after the release of the inactive. Will Fuller is active and the cornerback group will have to help the safety group.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Announce Inactives for the Divisional Round vs. the Chiefs

The Houston Texans have released their inactive for the Divisional Round game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans at Chiefs: Live Update and Analysis

The Divisional Round game for the Houston Texans against the Kansas City Chiefs is on deck for Sunday. If the Texans can find a way out of Arrowhead Stadium with a win, they will have their first-ever appearance in the AFC Championship Game.

Patrick D. Starr

NFL Head Coaching Shuffle Gives the Texans Another Chance to Land Nick Caserio

The recent head coaching shuffle leaves the Houston Texans the opportunity to pursue New England Patriots Nick Caserio for their general manager position for the second time.

Patrick D. Starr

Report: Texans Hoping to Extend Deshaun Watson's Contract This Off-Season

The Houston Texans are set to try and extend quarterback Deshaun Watson's contract this off-season according to the Houston Chronicle's John McClain.

Patrick D. Starr

The Texans Knocking on the Door of Distinction

The Houston Texans season has had it's ups and downs during the season but it took it's biggest turn last night with the result of the game that took place in Baltimore, Maryland. Now the Texans have an opening to do something that has never been done before in franchise history.

Patrick D. Starr

Keys to Victory for the Texans in the Divisional Round Versus the Chiefs

The Houston Texans have an opportunity to move on the Divisional Round if they can find a way to beat the Kansas City Chiefs. Here are the Keys to Victory for the Texans on Sunday against the Chiefs.

Patrick D. Starr

Johnathan Joseph Likes the Depth at Cornerback for the Texans Heading into the Divisional Round

Johnathan Joseph is pleased with the depth at the Houston Texans' cornerback position they are taking into their Divisional Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick D. Starr

