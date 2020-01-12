Texans Kenny Stills Starts the Game with 54-Yard Touchdown Catch

The Houston Texans opened the scoring in their Divisional Round game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a 54-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Kenny Stills. On a 3rd and one play on the opening drive of the game, Deshaun Watson was able to find a wide-open Stills streaking down the field.

The touchdown down pass capped off a six-play 75-yard drive touchdown drive. The drive was the first touchdown drive by Watson and the Texans offense the entire season.

The 54-yard touchdown pass is the longest receiving touchdown in the playoffs this season and the longest play in Texans postseason history.