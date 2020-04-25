State of The Texans
Texans land Florida edge rusher Jonathan Greenard in the third round

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans continued there additions to the defense and selected Florida Gators edge rusher Jonathan Greenard. Grennard will be used at outside linebacker to help the edge for the Texans defense. 

Grennard met with the Texans at the NFL Combine and the Senior Bowl. 

Greenard started his collegiate career with Louisville where he played from 2015-2018. He missed all of the 2018 season due to a wrist injury he suffered on the first defensive series of the season.

In 2017, Greenard appeared in 13 games (five starts) and led the Cardinals with 15.5 tackles for loss and seven quarterback sacks.

In 2019, Greenard was a graduate transfer to Florida where he appeared in 12 games leading the SEC with 9.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss. He also had 52 total tackles, three forced fumbles, four pass breakups.

Greenard was selected to the First-Team All-SEC selection by the coaches and Associated Press. He also participated in the 2020 Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. 

