State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Texans land three compensatory draft selections for the 2020 NFL Draft

Patrick D. Starr

The NFL has awarded compensatory draft selections for the 2020 NFL Draft. The Texans were awarded three extra draft selections for the upcoming NFL Draft. 

The Texans were awarded the (3rd round) 97th overall, (7th Round) 248th overall, and (7th Round) 250th overall.

The Texans could have had another third round selection but due to the suspension of Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson for the final two games of the season, it dropped to a third round selection  

The Texans received the highest compensatory selection for the Kansas City Chiefs signing Tyrann Mathieu  

They will also be sending the compensatory third round selection to the Cleveland Browns to complete the trade for Duke Johnson leaving the team with their own selection in the third round. 

Texans 2020 Draft Selections 

  • 2nd-57th overall 
  • 3rd-90th overall
  • 4th-108th overall  (via Miami)
  • 4th-128th overall
  • 5th-171st overall
  • 7th-240th overall 
  • 7th-248th overall
  • 7th-250th overall 
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The return of Darren Fells and what it means for the Texans

The Houston Texans signed tight end Darren Fells to a two-year extension keeping him with the offense heading into 2020. What does it mean for the Texans? We take a look.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans keep Ka'imi Fairbairn on a four-year deal

The Houston Texans have signed kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn to a four-year deal and away from the free agent market heading into 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Extend Darren Fells with a two-year contract

The Houston Texans and tight end Darren Fells have agreed to a two-year extension worth $7 million.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans join the Colts and Jaguars to donate towards Tennessee Communities

The Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Indianapolis Colts joined together and donated to support Tennessee communities affected by the destruction of the tornadoes last week.

Patrick D. Starr

Tag Season: Texans need to play it smart with D.J. Reader

The Houston Texans have a decision to make on nose tackle D.J. Reader. With the tag deadline this week, does it make sense for the Texans to use it on Reader?

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Laremy Tunsil undergoes surgery to repair a torn labrum

Houston Texans starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil underwent shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans in attendance at Auburn's Pro Day

The Houston Texans were in attendance at Auburn's pro day that had eighteen potential draft prospects working out.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Keke Coutee putting in work this off-season with Dez Bryant

Houston Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee and fellow Lufkin high school Alum Dez Bryant are getting to work this off-season preparing for the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans take in Northern Illinois Pro Day

The Houston Texans sent scouts to check in on the Northern Illinois Huskies' pro day in DeKalb, Illinois.

Patrick D. Starr

Warren Moon likes the change at play-caller for Deshaun Watson and the Texans

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon likes the move of offensive coordinator Tim Kelly to calling plays for the Houston Texans in 2020.

Patrick D. Starr