Texans land three compensatory draft selections for the 2020 NFL Draft

The NFL has awarded compensatory draft selections for the 2020 NFL Draft. The Texans were awarded three extra draft selections for the upcoming NFL Draft.

The Texans were awarded the (3rd round) 97th overall, (7th Round) 248th overall, and (7th Round) 250th overall.

The Texans could have had another third round selection but due to the suspension of Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson for the final two games of the season, it dropped to a third round selection

The Texans received the highest compensatory selection for the Kansas City Chiefs signing Tyrann Mathieu

They will also be sending the compensatory third round selection to the Cleveland Browns to complete the trade for Duke Johnson leaving the team with their own selection in the third round.

Texans 2020 Draft Selections

2nd-57th overall

3rd-90th overall

4th-108th overall (via Miami)

4th-128th overall

5th-171st overall

7th-240th overall

7th-248th overall