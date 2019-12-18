State of The Texans
Texans Laremy Tunsil Achieves a Childhood Goal of Making the Pro Bowl

Patrick D. Starr

When head coach Bill O'Brien traded for left tackle Laremy Tunsil, the Houston Texans had a vision in finding a position that has eluded them but, more importantly, protecting quarterback Deshaun Watson. 

When the Texans figured that the Miami Dolphins were willing to make Tunsil available, the rest is history. The Texans did not consider the price high for what it took to land their left tackle of the future plus wide receiver Kenny Stills.

Getting drafted into the NFL and making the Pro Bowl was a life long dream for Tunsil that started as a kid when he wrote it on a piece of paper and used a glue stick to put it on his wall. That paper still hangs to remind him to keep chasing his dreams, and now he has two of those items on his list accomplished. 

"It feels good, man," Tunsil said of being selected. "Happy to be in the Pro Bowl. A lot of work to be done still, keep it going."

O'Brien told Tunsil on Tuesday morning that he was selected to the Pro Bowl, and he is even more pleased that he was named with his teammates DeAndre Hopkins and Deshaun Watson.

"It's been a goal since I was a kid to be in the Pro Bowl," Tunsil continued. "And I achieved it. It is always more goals to be achieved."

I want to be in as many Pro Bowls as I can. So, I just got to keep putting hard work in and keep going."

Tunsil has stayed motivated trying to achieve his goals, and now it is time for him to keep reaching his personal goals. 

"It's cool you know I reached it," Tunsil said of his first Pro Bowl nod. "Now it is time for the next one."

