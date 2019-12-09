Texans Laremy Tunsil Believes There is a "Target" On His Back and the Reason for His False Starts

Houston Texans' starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil added two false starts to make a total of eleven for the season, making him the most penalized for the season. Tunsil had a costly false start to in the opening drive of the game to knock the Texans out of field goal range and forcing them to punt.

Tunsil was frustrated by the false start calls on the field today and was immediately talking to the side judge who threw the flags on him to get clarification on what he was doing wrong.

In the locker room, Tunsil was clear that he thinks he is a target for officials, which is the reason for his high number of penalties.

"Just got a target on my back," Tunsil said of the penalties. "Just got to fix it."

When asked why he thinks he has a target on his back, Tunsil calmly explained, "Been called too many times."

Tunsil was looking for an explanation from the officials after the calls on the field were made.

"Said I was leaving early," Tunsil said of what the official told him. "Target on my back, like I said, keep it simple like that — next question."

The penalties are piling up, and head coach Bill O'Brien discussed Tunsil's situation after the loss to the Denver Broncos'.

"Laremy, he's played very well," O'Brien starter. "But he's had a lot of penalties he'd be the first to tell you that. We've got to continue to try to fix it. We got to continue to try to help him to fix it. I think that nobody feels worse about that him. He's a great guy. He's a great player, but we got to fix that."

