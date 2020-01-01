Texans Laremy Tunsil Excited To Get Back to The Post Season

When the Houston Texans walked off the field in their loss to the Indianapolis Colts ending their season last year, head coach Bill O'Brien knew the offensive line had to improve heading into 2019.

Enter left tackle Laremy Tunsil before the start of the season, and he has helped get the Texans back to the playoffs.

Head Coach Bill O'Brien understands a good player like Tunsil is paramount to give the Texans an opportunity to defeat the Buffalo Bills this Saturday.

"Yeah, he's been a good addition," O'Brien said of Tunsil. "He's done a good job in a lot of different areas. There's a lot that he continues to work to improve on, but he's been a good addition. He's done his job, and we're glad we have him."

Like many Texans in the locker room, Tunsil is glad to be playing meaningful football this weekend. It will be Tunsil's second evener appearance in the playoffs, but that was three seasons ago. During his rookie season in 2016, Tunsil and the Miami Dolphins dropped their Wild Card opener to the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-12.

Focused and ready to get to work on a team, Tunsil is familiar with playing against Bills being an AFC East foe when he was with the Dolphins.

"It's great to have the opportunity to be in the postseason," Tunsil explained. "You know, I haven't been in the postseason since my rookie year, and it feels great to be around this group of guys and, and head into the postseason."

Tunsil has experience against the Bills front, especially edge rusher Jerry Hughes. Not only is he looking forward to seeing Hughes, but he is up for the challenge in a bigger game.

Tunsil continued, "So it's, it's fun just to see Jerry out there and that front seven so that'll be fun Saturday man. Let's do it."

One Texans player that is happy to have him on his side is quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson has had a revolving door at left tackle since he arrived in 2017, and now he has one of the best left tackles in the game protecting him.

Watson is appreciative of the Texans, making a move for Tunsil and how it has impacted the offense.

"It's always good to have a guy that's very confident and good at what he does, especially being the left tackle," Watson said of Tunsil. "It doesn't just help me, it helps the rest of the guys on the front and the receivers and being able to be on the same page. I'm blessed to have a guy that's on my team that can lock up the left side for sure."

The Texans struggled in their Wild Card matchup with the Indianapolis Colts last season when they hit him eight times and sacked him twice.

Tunsil's arrival has changed the complexion of the offensive line and protecting Watson. This season the Texans offensive line held opponents to 50 sacks and 97 quarterback hits compared to 62 sacks and 126 quarterback hits they gave up last season as a group.

The addition of Tunsil was paramount for O'Brien at the beginning of the season, and the early returns have been positive for the offense.

"I think that he's done a good job of learning our scheme," O'Brien continued on Tunsil. "He's come in, and it's not easy to come in the way he came in and learn right away. I think he's done a good job of coming in here and playing at a high level."

